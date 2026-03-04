Four-Star Offensive Lineman From West Coasts Lists Michigan Football in Top 7

With Kyle Whittingham and a number of the Michigan staff members being tied into the West Coast coming from Utah, the Wolverines are making recruiting efforts across multiple time zones to try to build their roster up for the future.

Last week, four-star offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo from Oceanside, Calif. revealed his top seven schools, with the Wolverines making the cut.

Along with Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Washington, Utah, UCLA and Arizona remain in the mix to land Mageo.

Mageo told Rivals' Adam Gorney that Whittingham and his staff have been recruiting him since his sophomore year when they were coaches at Utah. He has been impressed with the work offensive line coach Jim Harding did with guys like Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, who are former Utes who were coached by Harding and in line to be higher end draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

"They’ve been recruiting me since my sophomore year when they were at Utah. I’ve been building a connection with them and I can’t wait to see what they’re going to do this next year," Mageo told Gorney. "It’s really those guys and the coaching staff. I know coach Harding coached up Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano and just knowing what he can do. Also, the culture at Michigan is really big.”

Mageo is ranked as a four-star prospect in the class of 2027 by Rivals and is ranked as the No. 239 recruit in the nation, the No. 15 interior linemen and the 20th-best prospect from the state of California.

He has more than 20 offers from schools across the nation up to this point in his process.

Mageo to visit Ann Arbor

Mageo, according to 247 Sports' Brice Marich, will be taking a visit to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines during the spring on March 11.

Mageo has confirmed he will actually be visiting #Michigan on April 11th instead of the spring game on April 18th. https://t.co/Xv5rUje4u7 — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) March 3, 2026

Mageo was originally set to come to Michigan to experience the spring game on March 18, but has moved that visit up a week earlier.

He has one documented visit to Ann Arbor as Mageo visited campus last spring as well, but that was under Michigan's previous staff.

The March 11 visit will allow the 6-foot-3, 280-pounder to experience campus again but to be able to hear from the staff he has kept a connection with for the past couple of years.

Michigan's class of 2027

The Wolverines currently have three players committed to their 2027 class, including offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen.

Michigan's class ranks 19th in college football to this point, according to Rivals.