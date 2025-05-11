Wolverine Digest

Georgia Bulldogs turning up the heat in attempt to flip elite Michigan commit

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore . Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore . Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Michigan's 2026 recruiting class has gotten off to a slow start with only five commits in the fold currently. One of those commits is elite cornerback prospect Brody Jennings. Jennings is a composite four-star recruit and a top 300 talent. He's been committed to Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines since July, with his commitment coming days after The BBQ at The Big House recruiting event.

While Jennings has given no indication that he is wavering on that commitment, it hasn't stopped other top programs from reaching out in an attempt to sway him. The latest program to test Jennings's loyalty is the Georgia Bulldogs. Bulldogs' cornerbacks coach Donte Williams made a home visit to Brody and his family and Jennings shared the visit on his "X" page.

Recruiting experts still have him crystal balled to Michigan, but the confidence level of six indicates they are not fully sold that his commitment is unflappable. Given how slowly the 2026 recruiting class is developing for Michigan, hanging on to Jennings has to be a top priority for head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff.

Jennings
Mandarin Mustangs cornerback Brody Jennings (3) sacks Bradford Tornadoes quarterback Zack Paulk (7) .[Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner] / Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

