Michigan 4-Star TE Commit Eli Owens To Be Used Like Kyle Juszczyk In College
A few months back, Michigan picked up its third commitment of the 2025 cycle when Alcoa (Tenn.) four-star tight end Eli Owens issued his pledge to the U-M staff on Jan 4. Since that time, Michigan has undergone a bit of change with former head coach Jim Harbaugh heading to the NFL (and taking a good portion of the 2023 coaching staff with him), but Owens reaffirmed that he’s solid to Michigan and has been working to get “bigger, faster and stronger” over the offseason.
“I think Michigan was just the best overall fit for me in play style and all of the people in the facility have pretty much the same personality with the same goals, so I get to be myself,” Owens told Wolverine Digest. “I’d like to think I’m a hard nose guy who’s willing to do anything it takes to win. I’ve been told [I’m] a [Kyle] Juszczyk type of guy, versatile, can do whatever’s asked.”
Now, out of all the talented, versatile and important players in the NFL, Kyle Juszczyk of the San Francisco 49ers is a good player to be compared to. Even if Juszczyk doesn’t play the flashiest role, he’s trusted to impact the game as a receiver, rusher and blocker. So, the 6-1, 243-pound Michigan commit will be looked to do a variety of things at a high level, but he’s shown the ability to do that at the high school level so far.
On tape, Owens looks not just fast but explosive, strong at the point of contact and is willing to stick his nose into a block. Add that to Owens’ agility and hands coming out of the backfield and the future Wolverine begins to resemble a very useful, effective piece for U-M to utilize.
“[The] relationships are great, always have been,” Owens said. “The plan is to be used as a mix of [Colston] Loveland / [Max] Bredeson but could be changed with time.”
Right now, Owens is planning on making it back up to Ann Arbor for his official visit from June 21-23. That is the official visit for all of Michigan’s commits, and fellow classmate Bobby Kanka confirmed his official visit will be held then as well.
“I’m probably the most cool with Avery [Gach] right now,” Owens said. “He’s just the guy I’ve been able to see the most but been talking with Carter [Smith], Nate [Marshall], and Bobby over socials.”
READ MORE: Michigan Moments In EA Sports College Football 25
Owens closed out his interview with Wolverine Digest with a quick message for Michigan fans:
“I’m ready to work and Go Blue!”
According to 247Sports.com, Owens is listed as a four-star prospect and checks in as the No, 19 tight end in the country.
For more coverage of the University of Michigan Athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WolverineDigest
- Follow us on Facebook: @WolverineDigestSI
- Follow us on Twitter: @BSB_Wolverine | @EricJRutter | @mlounsberry_SI