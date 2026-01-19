Michigan basketball climbs in latest AP Poll
On Monday afternoon, the week 11 college basketball AP Top 25 Poll was released, and the Michigan Wolverines came in at No. 3, one spot higher than they were a week ago. Michigan has now been in the top five for seven consecutive weeks, starting in week five when the Wolverines moved up to No. 3.
Arizona remained at No. 1, with all 61 first-place votes, while UConn was one spot ahead of the Wolverines at No. 2. Purdue and Duke rounded out the top five.
Last Week’s Action
After dropping their first game of the season to Wisconsin, the Wolverines bounced back with a pair of wins on the West Coast.
UofM took down Washington on Wednesday (Jan. 14) in Seattle by 10 (82-72). Leading the charge for the Michigan offense was Aday Mara, who notched a season-best 20 points in the victory. He also notched three blocks, two rebounds and two assists.
The Wolverines followed that up with another 10-point victory on Saturday (Jan. 17), taking down Oregon 81-71. Point guard Elliot Cadeau finished with a team-high 17 points to go along with five assists.
Michigan and the AP Poll
The Wolverines spent the four weeks slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.
While they were at No. 2, it was the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.
If Michigan can get back on track and find a way to get to No. 1, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.
What’s Next
It is a big week for the Wolverines coming up. Michigan will host Indiana on Tuesday (Jan. 20) at 7 p.m. followed by a showdown with rival Ohio State on Friday (Jan. 23) in Ann Arbor at 8 p.m.
A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2