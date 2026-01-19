Michigan basketball climbs in latest AP Poll

On Monday afternoon, the week 11 college basketball AP Top 25 Poll was released, and the Michigan Wolverines came in at No. 3, one spot higher than they were a week ago. Michigan has now been in the top five for seven consecutive weeks, starting in week five when the Wolverines moved up to No. 3.

Arizona remained at No. 1, with all 61 first-place votes, while UConn was one spot ahead of the Wolverines at No. 2. Purdue and Duke rounded out the top five.

Last Week’s Action

After dropping their first game of the season to Wisconsin, the Wolverines bounced back with a pair of wins on the West Coast.

UofM took down Washington on Wednesday (Jan. 14) in Seattle by 10 (82-72). Leading the charge for the Michigan offense was Aday Mara, who notched a season-best 20 points in the victory. He also notched three blocks, two rebounds and two assists.

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) shoots the ball during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Wolverines followed that up with another 10-point victory on Saturday (Jan. 17), taking down Oregon 81-71. Point guard Elliot Cadeau finished with a team-high 17 points to go along with five assists.

Michigan and the AP Poll

The Wolverines spent the four weeks slotted at No. 2 (weeks 6-9). In week nine, they came in with 29 first-place votes, just three shy of No. 1 Arizona.

While they were at No. 2, it was the highest they’ve been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) prepares to defend Oregon Ducks guard Takai Simpkins (5) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

If Michigan can get back on track and find a way to get to No. 1, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

What’s Next

It is a big week for the Wolverines coming up. Michigan will host Indiana on Tuesday (Jan. 20) at 7 p.m. followed by a showdown with rival Ohio State on Friday (Jan. 23) in Ann Arbor at 8 p.m.