With just one linebacker in its 2027 class, Michigan is looking to add one or two more to the fold. Michigan has reached back out to UCLA commit Cain Brackney, who has been committed to the Bruins since April 24.

Brackney took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor back in late March. While he wasn't committed to UCLA, he noted after the visit that he was excited to get back to Ann Arbor for another visit. Fast forward a few months later, and Brackney will, in fact, be back on Victors Weekend.

Who is Cain Brackney?

Brackney is a 6'2", 230-pound linebacker out of Tulsa (OK) Bixby. He has a solid offer sheet that consists of Arkansas, SMU, West Virginia, and Indiana — where he also took an official visit — among others.

He is a consensus three-star player, as of now. Rivals Industrial Ranking has Brackney as the No. 859 player in the 2027 class. He is the No. 72 ranked linebacker in the cycle.

Brackney had a terrific junior season of high school. He tallied 102 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, and forced, along with recovered, a fumble.

Alex Whittingham has been eying Brackney

When you think of Michigan and its rich history of recruiting linebackers, you envision high four-to-five star players. But that hasn't been the reality of the Wolverines' recruiting the past few cycles. Michigan hit with coveted four-star Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng in the 2025 class, along with Chase Taylor, who is expected to breakout this season.

But the Wolverines signed three three-star linebackers last cycle, and Michigan has three-star Brayden Watson committed in the 2027 class.

However, linebacker coach Alex Whittingham knows what it takes to become an elite linebacker, and he knows what characteristics it takes to head to the NFL. He's coached some All-Pro linebackers during his tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Whittingham has been looking at Brackney since he arrived in Ann Arbor.

Brackney's film shows a reliable tackler. He is able to get downhill in a hurry to get to the running back. He appears to have a high IQ and knows where to be and when to be. Brackney takes good angles to get to the ball carrier.

Aside from Brackney, Michigan has Buford (GA) Brayden Watson in its 2027 class. The Wolverines are after four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford, who recently took a visit to Michigan.