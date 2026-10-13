Michigan Basketball a Finalist for 4-Star Guard Devin Cleveland — Sets Commitment Date

Michigan basketball is searching for its first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class and it could be coming within the next few days.

The Wolverines hosted four-star guard Devin Cleveland on an official visit this past weekend and he was in attendance to see Michigan play Eastern Michigan in its exhibition game. Following the Wolverines' win, Cleveland announced a final three.

Michigan made his top three, along with both Missouri and TCU. Cleveland is set to make his commitment on Friday, Oct. 16, live on CBS Sports Network.

NEWS: 2027 Top-35 overall recruit Devin Cleveland is down to three schools: Missouri, TCU, and Michigan, a source told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-3, four-star shooting guard will announce his college commitment on October 16th.https://t.co/jKcdJPbO7m pic.twitter.com/jDV9fFPEvJ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 13, 2026

What Cleveland would bring to Michigan

It's no secret Michigan could be on the lookout for some guard help after this season. Both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney could be off to the NBA if this goes as planned and the Wolverines will be looking for a pair of new starters for their backcourt.

Cleveland would fit the billing as a 6'3" combo guard, who is an excellent three-point shooter. During the EYBL, he averaged 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. The Chicago (IL) product is ranked as a consensus four-star, and he's ESPN's No. 29 player in the class of 2027.

“I feel like I’m a winner,” Cleveland previously told Rivals in an interview. “That’s what I’ve been trying to prove this EYBL season. You know, the past couple of years, I haven’t really had much success in winning games, so just coming over here with Bradley Beal, their identity is to win. So, I’m just trying to be a leader. I can score the basketball, and I’m a willing passer. I try to get my teammates involved every game.

“I watch a lot of Devin Booker, Jeremiah Fears, my brother Fred Cleveland, who is a pro overseas. Watching how they score the ball, create contact on the offensive end so I can draw fouls and little things like that.”

Michigan's chances to land Cleveland

Cleveland had already taken official visits to both TCU and Missouri, and the Wolverines had the final chance to sway him before his commitment. Although Dusty May left Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland has a close relationship with assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen, and could see himself playing for the Wolverines.

While Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine isn't an exact science, the Wolverines are leading with a 38% chance to land Cleveland.

The Wolverines are coming off of signing one of the top classes in the 2026 cycle with five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. as the headliner. McCoy Jr. will miss this season after suffering an ACL injury, but Michigan will get production from at least Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman.

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