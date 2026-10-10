Top-30 Prospect Takes Official Visit to Michigan Basketball Ahead of Final Decision

Things have been quiet on the recruiting front since Dusty May suddenly left Michigan to head to the NBA. Since Mike Boynton Jr. had taken over as the Wolverines' new head coach, he had to re-recruit the Michigan roster to keep it intact, and then worry about finding more staff members.

But since all of that is set and the Wolverines are ready to start the 2026-27 season, Boynton Jr. and Co. are looking to start adding members to the 2027 recruiting class.

And there is one prospect in Ann Arbor this weekend taking an official visit.

Devin Cleveland takes OV ahead of commitment

Cleveland is expected to make his commitment on Oct. 16 — next Friday — and Michigan appears to be getting a final chance to sway the La Porte (IN) La Lumiere School prospect to come play for the Wolverines.

He had significant interest in Michigan following its national title run last season, and even with May out the door, there is clear interest. This makes Cleveland's third official visit in recent weeks. He had taken official visits to both TCU and Missouri before coming to Ann Arbor.

The 6'3" combo guard is 247Sports Composite's No. 29 prospect in the 2027 class.

VISIT NEWS: 2027 Top-30 prospect Devin Cleveland is taking an official visit to Michigan this weekend, source tells @LeagueRDY.



Cleveland has taken two other visits to Missouri and TCU and is expected to make his college announcement this coming Friday. #29 in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/KQy6VBIr1d pic.twitter.com/xiYS9bJi5d — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) October 10, 2026

Connection to Michigan

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Back in August, Cleveland touched on his interest in Michigan and a big reason was for assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen, who Boynton Jr. kept on the coaching staff.

According to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines are the leader in his recruitment, giving Michigan a 38.1% chance to land him — with Missouri in second.

“I know there been coaching changes recently but Coach Akeem [Miskdeen] – another Chicago guy who I’ve been building a connection for the past three years – reached out to reassure me that they are still confident in the coaching staff and the team’s ability to compete at the highest level," Cleveland told Rivals. "I’m looking forward to building a connection with Coach (Mike) Boynton and seeing how my game can fit into what they’re building. I’ll be watching his play style throughout the season.”

Looking ahead to next year's team, Michigan likely won't have Trey McKenney on its roster, assuming the former five-star has the leap many expect. McKenney could be in the race to win Big Ten Player of the Year, and if he is in the conversation, it's hard to imagine he won't test the NBA waters.

Cleveland is more of a '2' and if McKenney does leave, he would have a chance to step right in and play valuable minutes. He shot 47% during the EYBL season and the Wolverines could always use more guards who can knock down the triple.

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