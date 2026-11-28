The Players Era had been bad to Michigan in 2026. It wasn't the same case a season ago, and the Wolverines dominated their way to a championship in 2025. But Michigan suffered two blow-out losses against Creighton and Miami.

Michigan needed some sort of momentum. And the Wolverines got that. On Friday, Michigan dominated Kansas State, winning 98-69, moving back to .500 on the season. Michigan didn't have either Roddy Gayle Jr. or Oscar Goodman in the game, but Mike Boynton Jr.'s crew picked up a much-needed win.

Here are four takeaways.

Trey McKenney/Elliot Cadeau duo shined

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When Michigan retained both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, they were supposed to have an elevated scoring role. Trey McKenney has been streaky, but he was still averaging 16 points heading into the game. But Elliot Cadeau has been a shell of what he was a season ago.

However, Michigan finally had both players play up to their capabilities against Kansas State. Cadeau was scorching hot in the first half, scoring 15 points and finished with 18 in the game. He also had eight assists and was involved in what Michigan did on the offensive end of the court.

McKenney added 18 points and drilled 4-for-8 threes in the game. If the Wolverines can get this level of play out of their guards, Michigan can win a lot more games.

Moustapha Thiam was a force

Moustapha Thiam was one of the most coveted centers in the transfer portal. He was a player Dusty May made a priority to go land, but Thiam has been very inconsistent for Michigan. But he looked the part on Friday against Kansas State.

Not only did Thiam score 16 points, but he was the most dominant force down low. He grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds in the game and he had a block in the game. The Wolverines need more out of Thiam moving forward, and just maybe this was what the doctor ordered for Thiam.

3-point shooting was a whole lot better

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Michigan's three-point shooting has been less than desirable this season. The Wolverines entered Friday shooting 27% as a team from deep. Las Vegas hasn't been kind to Michigan and the Wolverines' players haven't adapted to the new arena.

But Friday, it all came together. Michigan made 41% of its threes in the game, and this is how the Wolverines' offense is supposed to look. Ahead of the season, Mike Boynton Jr. said Michigan would lean on its threes more this season.

That's great, but the Wolverines have to make them. This was a step in the right direction and with Big Ten play starting soon, Michigan has to shoot its deep shots at a higher level — as it did against Kansas State.

Dominated the glass

Despite having Moustapha Thiam and JP Estrella, Michigan has been so-so on the glass this season. But the Wolverines showed out on Friday against Kansas State.

Michigan out-rebounded the Wildcats, 46-35, in the game. Thanks to the Wolverines' dominant effort down low, Michigan scored 19 second-chance points in the game. As we mentioned earlier, Thiam was the heart and soul for Michigan on the glass.

The Wolverines even had 15 offensive rebounds and that helped Michigan finish Las Vegas off with a win.

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