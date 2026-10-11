3 Things That Stood Out From Michigan Basketball's Exhibition Win vs. Eastern Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines returned to Crisler Center on Sunday for their first exhibition game of the season. Since winning the national title, the new-look Wolverines hosted Eastern Michigan and Michigan came away with an 87-62 win over the Eagles.

Here are three things that stood out from the win.

Moustapha Thiam is a defensive threat

Michigan had the most intimidating front court last season with Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. manning the paint. Teams struggled to drive the lane and get easy points in the paint. While the Wolverines likely won't have that same presence this season, Moustapha Thiam appears to be a real threat.

He started his career at UCF, where he led the Big 12 in blocks, and last season, at Cincinnati, Thiam blocked 50 shots.

That was on display on Sunday during Michigan's game against Eastern Michigan. Thiam struggled a little early with the pick-and-roll, but he eased himself into the game and scored 11 points, while grabbing five rebounds. But his four blocked shots really stood out.

Both J.P. Estrella and Jalen Reed also blocked a shot in the game. The Wolverines' bigs could be a major force down low once again.

Ricky Liburd draws the start with no Roddy Gayle Jr.

As far as we know, Roddy Gayle Jr. is eligible to play for Michigan, and many expected him to play on Sunday against Eastern Michigan. He warmed up with the team, but Gayle Jr. didn't play. Instead, it was Ricky Liburd who drew the start at wing.

Ricky Liburd throws one down for his first points as a Wolverine 💪 pic.twitter.com/DMYbAsh8LE — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 11, 2026

Liburd was hurt during the Wolverines' foreign tour and didn't play in any of the Wolverines' exhibition games over there. He started and played 10 minutes — all in the first half. Liburd didn't play a second of the second half and finished the game with two points, three rebounds, and one steal.

Freshman Joseph Hartman played a lot in the second half, and his production stood out, scoring 10 points and notching a steal. We would expect Liburd to come off the bench in a massive role, assuming Gayle Jr. is ready to roll.

Quinn Costello might be Michigan's second-best three-point shooter

Trey McKenney led Michigan with 21 points in the game, and he knocked down 3-of-7 three-pointers. McKenney is expected to have a major breakout season, and should be the Wolverines' main scorer this season. Point guard Elliot Cadeau will also score, and he knocked down one three-pointer in the game.

H2 7:25 | U-M 71, EMU 49



The Wolverines have made each of their last six field goals to push their lead to a game-high 22 points. Trey McKenney leads the way with 21, while Quinn Costello has 11 in his Crisler Center debut. pic.twitter.com/w6Bkbk5nSM — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) October 11, 2026

But the player who stood out overseas, and once again on Sunday, was freshman Quinn Costello. He was the Wolverines' highest-rated recruit until Brandon McCoy Jr. signed with Michigan. Costello looked the part against Eastern Michigan and there will be a clear role for him this season.

He scored 16 points in the game, which was second-high, and Costello knocked down 4-of-8 three-pointers. He also grabbed five rebounds. Costello needs to bulk up a little to compete more inside, but he can shoot the ball with the best of them.

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