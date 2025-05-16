Michigan basketball lands another 2025 basketball commitment
Michigan men's basketball added 2025 three-star Patrick Liburd on Friday -- he announced on Instagram. The Fort Lauderdale (FL) Sagemont Prep School prospect is a 6-foot-6 forward. He isn't ranked according to the Composite, but 247Sports has Liburd as a three-star recruit and the 56th-best small forward in the 2025 class.
Liburd committed to Coastal Carolina back in September, but recently de-committed in early May. With the addition of Liburd, Michigan now has three commitments in the 2025 class. He joins five-star Trey McKenney and four-star Winters Grady.
Liburd held offers from schools like Cornell, FIU, Jacksonville State, Murray State, and North Florida, among a few others.
Liburd will join Michigan for next season, and May has brought in four transfers to join his three-man recruiting class. All eyes are still on UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg to see what he decides to do with the NBA Draft.
