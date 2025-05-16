Wolverine Digest

Michigan basketball lands another 2025 basketball commitment

The Wolverines needed a few more bodies in the class.

Michigan men's basketball added 2025 three-star Patrick Liburd on Friday -- he announced on Instagram. The Fort Lauderdale (FL) Sagemont Prep School prospect is a 6-foot-6 forward. He isn't ranked according to the Composite, but 247Sports has Liburd as a three-star recruit and the 56th-best small forward in the 2025 class.

Liburd committed to Coastal Carolina back in September, but recently de-committed in early May. With the addition of Liburd, Michigan now has three commitments in the 2025 class. He joins five-star Trey McKenney and four-star Winters Grady.

Liburd held offers from schools like Cornell, FIU, Jacksonville State, Murray State, and North Florida, among a few others.

Liburd will join Michigan for next season, and May has brought in four transfers to join his three-man recruiting class. All eyes are still on UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg to see what he decides to do with the NBA Draft.

TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

