Michigan basketball could be hanging up a new jersey in the rafters very soon
Guard Trey Burke had a short Michigan basketball career, but he left the Wolverines as one of the best to play in Ann Arbor. Burke was the consensus Player of the Year following his magical sophomore run with the Wolverines. The Ohio native led the Wolverines to the national title, where Michigan fell to Louisville.
While fans haven't seen Burke on the court in Crisler Center since that 2012-2013 season, fans could be seeing his No. 3 in the rafters soon. In a podcast with former Bengals' CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones, Burke hinted at Michigan 'honoring' his jersey soon and putting it up in the rafters.
"I was told not to say anything, but yes," Burke told Adam 'Pacman' Jones on the Politely RAW podcast. "I’m sure they aren’t going to be upset when they see -- I’m glad you asked it, because I wasn’t gonna say anything."
“I have heard that it will happen. I'm not going to lie, I was like, 'Hey, that was huge to me'. Bucket list for me. I appreciate everything at university -- they appreciate me. I appreciate everything they did for me and my family as well, though.”
If Michigan would 'honor' Burke's No. 3, he would join No. 22 (Bill Buntin), No. 35 (Phil Hubbard), No. 41 (Glen Rice), and No. 45 (Rudy Tomjanovich). The lone jersey that is 'retired' and cannot be worn by another Wolverine is No. 33 (Cazzie Russell).
Burke left Michigan averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and shooting nearly 37% from 3 for his Wolverine career. In his sophomore season with the Wolverines, Burke won the Wooden, Naismith AP and Oscar Robertson awards. He was a consensus first-team All-American and named the Big Ten Player of the Year.
He was drafted ninth overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves, but was traded to the Utah Jazz. Burke was on the First-Team All-Rookie Team, but bounced around following his rookie season. He played with the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers before going overseas. Burke is currently with the Guangdong Southern Tigers of the Chinese League.
