Michigan Commits Surge Up ESPN's 2027 Player Rankings, Wolverines Ahead of Ohio State

In ESPN's latest 2027 team ranking update, the Wolverines rose three spots. For the class of 2027, Michigan has the No. 9 class, one spot ahead of Oregon, and two spots ahead of Ohio State.

ESPN doesn't have a live update like 247Sports or Rivals, but ESPN does make an update every week or every other week, typically. Since the last update, Michigan has landed linebacker Frederrick Ford, tight end Christian Hanshaw, and edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi.

Michigan now has 12 players ranked within ESPN's Next 300 commits (its top 300 players). Quarterback Kamden Lopati is the Wolverines' top-ranked offensive commit, while safety Tavares Harrington is Michigan's top-ranked defensive commit, per ESPN.

Two players make a massive jump

In ESPN's updated top 300 player rankings, quarterback Kamden Lopati comes in at No. 36 overall and wide receiver Quentin Burrell is right behind Lopati at No. 37 overall.

Lopati rose 10 spots in the rankings, and is ESPN's No. 2 quarterback. He is also listed as the top-ranked pocket passer — although Lopati has a dual-threat ability. He is ranked only behind Alabama five-star commit Elijah Haven.

As for Burrell, he made a massive move up 20 spots, up to 37th. Burrell is ESPN's No. 8 ranked wide receiver in the class.

The No. 31-40 ranked players in the updated SC Next 300 📈



Analysis: https://t.co/9hKVura45z pic.twitter.com/uAzAEnUv6t — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 26, 2026

Lopati, the Utah native, has the highest ranking on ESPN. Rivals Industrial Rankings has Burrell as the No. 116 player in the 2027 class and the No. 9 quarterback. In fact, 247Sports is far behind both ESPN and Rivals, listing him as a three-star recruit.

As for Burrell, the Chicago (IL) prospect, he is the No. 88 ranked player on the Rivals Industrial Rankings. Burrell is a consensus four-star prospect on all three services. ESPN is the highest on the 6'2" playmaker, and Burrell's lowest ranking comes from 247Sports, at No. 179 overall.

A look at all 12 ranked Michigan commits on ESPN

Out of Michigan's 19 commitments, 12 of them are ranked inside the top 300 on ESPN.

No. 36 - QB Kamden Lopati

No. 37 - WR Quentin Burrell

No. 87 - TE Colt Lumpris

No. 111 - DB Tavares Harrington

No. 121 - RB Tyson Robinson

No. 135 - DE Xavier Muhammad

No. 143 - LB Frederrick Ford

No. 156 - DE Recarder Kitchen

No. 195 - DE Ifeanyi Emedobi

No. 203 - OT Sidney Rouleau

No. 206 - CB Blake Jenkins

No. 276 - OT Jakari Lipsey

These QBs made a major leap up the rankings in the newest SC Next 300 update 📈



Analysis: https://t.co/9hKVura45z pic.twitter.com/iiBbi1RWnl — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) June 26, 2026

The two biggest outliers from ESPN compared to both 247Sports and Rivals — outside of Lopati and Burrell — would be Michigan's offensive linemen Lipsey and Rouleau. Lipsey is Michigan's top-ranked player on 247Sports, and Rivals is also high on him. As for Rouleau, he is a three-star prospect on the other two services, but ranked as a four-star on ESPN.