Michigan Commits Surge Up ESPN's 2027 Player Rankings, Wolverines Ahead of Ohio State
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In ESPN's latest 2027 team ranking update, the Wolverines rose three spots. For the class of 2027, Michigan has the No. 9 class, one spot ahead of Oregon, and two spots ahead of Ohio State.
ESPN doesn't have a live update like 247Sports or Rivals, but ESPN does make an update every week or every other week, typically. Since the last update, Michigan has landed linebacker Frederrick Ford, tight end Christian Hanshaw, and edge rusher Ifeanyi Emedobi.
Michigan now has 12 players ranked within ESPN's Next 300 commits (its top 300 players). Quarterback Kamden Lopati is the Wolverines' top-ranked offensive commit, while safety Tavares Harrington is Michigan's top-ranked defensive commit, per ESPN.
Two players make a massive jump
In ESPN's updated top 300 player rankings, quarterback Kamden Lopati comes in at No. 36 overall and wide receiver Quentin Burrell is right behind Lopati at No. 37 overall.
Lopati rose 10 spots in the rankings, and is ESPN's No. 2 quarterback. He is also listed as the top-ranked pocket passer — although Lopati has a dual-threat ability. He is ranked only behind Alabama five-star commit Elijah Haven.
As for Burrell, he made a massive move up 20 spots, up to 37th. Burrell is ESPN's No. 8 ranked wide receiver in the class.
Lopati, the Utah native, has the highest ranking on ESPN. Rivals Industrial Rankings has Burrell as the No. 116 player in the 2027 class and the No. 9 quarterback. In fact, 247Sports is far behind both ESPN and Rivals, listing him as a three-star recruit.
As for Burrell, the Chicago (IL) prospect, he is the No. 88 ranked player on the Rivals Industrial Rankings. Burrell is a consensus four-star prospect on all three services. ESPN is the highest on the 6'2" playmaker, and Burrell's lowest ranking comes from 247Sports, at No. 179 overall.
A look at all 12 ranked Michigan commits on ESPN
Out of Michigan's 19 commitments, 12 of them are ranked inside the top 300 on ESPN.
- No. 36 - QB Kamden Lopati
- No. 37 - WR Quentin Burrell
- No. 87 - TE Colt Lumpris
- No. 111 - DB Tavares Harrington
- No. 121 - RB Tyson Robinson
- No. 135 - DE Xavier Muhammad
- No. 143 - LB Frederrick Ford
- No. 156 - DE Recarder Kitchen
- No. 195 - DE Ifeanyi Emedobi
- No. 203 - OT Sidney Rouleau
- No. 206 - CB Blake Jenkins
- No. 276 - OT Jakari Lipsey
The two biggest outliers from ESPN compared to both 247Sports and Rivals — outside of Lopati and Burrell — would be Michigan's offensive linemen Lipsey and Rouleau. Lipsey is Michigan's top-ranked player on 247Sports, and Rivals is also high on him. As for Rouleau, he is a three-star prospect on the other two services, but ranked as a four-star on ESPN.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop