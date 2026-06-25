4-Star LB Frederrick Ford Spurns SEC Country, Commits to Michigan Football

Michigan found itself in Frederrick Ford's recruitment late, but the Wolverines came out on top.

On Thursday, the 2027 four-star linebacker picked Michigan over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Tennessee, among others. The maize and blue didn't offer Ford until June 4. But once linebackers coach Alex Whittingham made it known he wanted Ford in the class — it was a full-court press.

Ford would take an unofficial visit following his offer from Michigan. Then just days later, he made a return visit, on Victors Weekend, for his official visit. The Wolverines hit it out of the park with Ford, Whittingham made it evident that Michigan needed him in the class, and the Wolverines prevailed.

The 6'3", 195-pound linebacker is ranked as 247Sports' Composite's No. 224 player in the class. The Greenwood (MS) is ranked No. 140 on ESPN, which is the service that's the highest on him.

Michigan got its linebacker

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Frederrick Ford has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 203 LB chose the Wolverines over Tennessee, Mississippi State, LSU, and Ole Miss#GoBlue 〽️https://t.co/6fx16Kx7US pic.twitter.com/DdszSysq4F — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2026

With Ford's commitment, the Wolverines now have 19 players in the class, and it's Michigan's second linebacker commit. Ford joins Buford (GA) three-star Brayden Watson as the two linebackers in the fold. The Wolverines would like to take three linebackers and are still pushing to add another.

But barring a late change, Ford is going to be the big fish in the class. Last cycle, Michigan took three linebackers, all being three-star prospects. Two cycles ago, the Wolverines landed coveted four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and three-star Georgia product Chase Taylor.

Linebacker recruiting hasn't been up to standard at Michigan in recent years, and fans were starting to get worried about this class. However, with Ford in the class, fans can start feeling better about things. Plus, with Watson coming from the powerhouse that is Buford, he will come to Michigan having some top experience under his belt.

Jaishawn Barham 2.0?

While Ford has a thin frame and will need to bulk up playing linebacker at the collegiate level, the first player that comes to my mind when watching his film is former Michigan linebacker and edge rusher Jaishawn Barham.

Ford isn't shy about making a tackle. The quick and hard-hitting linebacker makes his presence known on the football field, and the way he flies around, makes you think of Barham during his first season at Michigan. Ford appears to take better angles than what Barham did during his first season at Michigan, which is why the Wolverines moved him to edge.

Ford moved around on the defense this past season, lining up at linebacker, safety, and nickel. He projects at linebacker, however, and once he fills his frame out, he could end up being an All-Big Ten linebacker.