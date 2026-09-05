Michigan Football 2027 Commit Tyson Robinson Dazzles, Turns to 'Batman'

Back in the middle of May, Michigan landed one of the premier running backs in the 2027 class, when the Wolverines landed Tyson Robinson. Running backs coach Tony Alford made it a priority to go land the Jackson (MS) Brandon prospect and we can certainly see why.

Brandon started out 0-1 on the season, and it took a red-hot Robinson to get his team rolling. On Friday night, Robinson broke out and ran for 201 yards on 24 carries, along with two rushing touchdowns.

Following the game, Robinson was seen wearing a Batman mask following the locker game speech, and he showed up when his team needed him.

"I was Batman tonight," Robinson told the Clarion Ledger. "I come out when the time needs me, and I saved the day."

Michigan enters Mississippi and lands a big-time back

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's typically unheard of for the Wolverines to have recruiting success in Mississippi. But that wasn't the case toward of last season, when Michigan landed LB Kaden Catchings. And in the 2027 cycle, the Wolverines hold commitments from both Robinson and LB Fredderick Ford.

The 5'9", 199-pound RB was impressive in his junior season. He ran for over 1,000 yards and scored nine total touchdowns, and that was with missing four games due to an injury.

But the talent was there and Tony Alford saw it. Despite there being higher-ranked RBs than the No. 211 player in the 2027 cycle, for Rivals Industrial rankings — Robinson was who he wanted.

Robinson had offers from programs like Alabama, Miami, and Tennessee, among others, but it was the Wolverines who landed his commitment. Not only did Alford make Robinson feel like a priority, but it was the culture of Michigan that paved the path.

Landing elite RBs should be a staple

Michigan has had several high-end RBs in recent years. You can go back to the early 2000s and look at Anthony Thomas, Chris Perry, and Mike Hart and then fast forward to Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, and now Jordan Marshall.

With how well the Wolverines have run the football, it's easy to attract top-tier RBs. And it's only going to be easier with Jason Beck in Ann Arbor.

Beck has had the No. 2 ranked rushing offense in the nation in each of the last two seasons. And now that he's in Ann Arbor, Michigan's already elite rushing attack should only get better.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage