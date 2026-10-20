Michigan Football's 2027 Recruiting Class Breakdown After Kawamura-Johnson's Commitment

Michigan picked up a commitment from 2027 three-star wide receiver Yuto Kawamura-Johnson on Tuesday. The Wolverines were able to flip the Winter Gardens (FL) West Orange prospect from Toledo, which he had been committed.

Kawamura-Johnson had taken a visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend to see Michigan beat Penn State, and with the Wolverines recently offering, he opted to flip to Michigan. It was the Wolverines' first commitment in the 2027 cycle since four-star offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo committed back on July 11.

With Michigan not having any commitments in quite a while, it's a good time to look at the 2027 class and see where the Wolverines stack up.

247Sports and Rivals have Michigan in similar spots

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

247Sports' Composite has the Wolverines ranked No. 12 in the country following Kawamura-Johnson's commitment. The Wolverines trail both Auburn (10th) and Georgia (11th) from cracking the top 10. It's notable, because both the Tigers and Bulldogs have 24 commitments compared to Michigan's 22 commits.

247Sports also has Michigan's 2027 class with an average of 91.10, which is 12th, but above Georgia, who has an average of 90.68.

Over on Rivals, Michigan is slightly higher than on 247Sports. Rivals has the Wolverines ranked No. 11 following Kawamura-Johnson's commitment. LSU, which is No. 10, stands in the Wolverines' way from cracking the top 10. LSU has just 16 commitments, which signals Lane Kiffin's class is quite strong.

Michigan's 2027 class breakdown

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Rivals' Industrial Rankings, Kawamura-Johnson is the Wolverines' lowest-rated recruit at No. 1761 in the class. Offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey remains the top-ranked recruit in the Wolverines' class at No. 97. Wide receiver Quentin Burrell is right behind Lipsey, ranked No. 99, as the Wolverines' other top-100 commit.

Michigan's lone quarterback commit, Kamden Lopati, is ranked No. 119 on Rivals' Industrial Rankings. ESPN is the highest on Lopati, ranked No. 35 in the country.

Here is a breakdown by position of what Michigan has in the 2027 cycle.

QB: 1 commit

RB: 2 commits

WR: 2 commits

TE: 2 commits

OL: 4 commits

Edge: 3 commits

DL: 1 commit

LB: 2 commits

DB: 5 commits

Breakdown of each player using Rivals' Industrial Rankings

OT Jakari Lipsey: No. 97 overall

WR Quentin Burrell: No. 99

CB Monsanna Torbert: No. 102

DL Xavier Muhammad: No. 106

QB Kamden Lopati: No. 119

S Tavares Harrington: No. 144

Edge Recarder Kitchen: No. 156

LB Frederrick Ford: No. 211

RB Tyson Robinson: No. 212

TE Colt Lumpris: No. 221

Edge Ifeanyi Emedobi: No. 248

CB Blake Jenkins: No. 267

CB Darius Johnson: No. 303

Edge Jayce Brewer: No. 378

OL Lincoln Mageo: No. 438

OL Louis Esposito: No. 517

OL Sidney Rouleau: No. 578

LB Brayden Watson: No. 608

TE Christian Hanshaw: No. 682

S Charles Woodson Jr.: No. 840

RB Lundon Hampton: No. 979

WR Yuto Kawamura-Johnson: No. 1761

Michigan is still searching to add more players in the 2027 class, and the Wolverines would love to add five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, who is committed to Oregon. The Wolverines will have to become more prolific in the passing game in order to do that, though.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage