Michigan Football a top Contender for 2027 Five-Star Defensive Lineman

Michigan has recently made the top 10 for a five-star prospect. 2027 defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is down to Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Notre Dame, USC, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Miami, and Penn State.

The 6'7", 295-pound lineman is from Orange (CA) Orange Lutheran and is currently ranked as the No. 35 player in the nation, and No. 2 DL, per the Composite.

NEWS: Elite 2027 DL Marcus Fakatou is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’7 275 DL from Riverside, CA is ranked as the No. 2 DL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



After naming his top 10, Fakatou sat down with Rivals' Adam Gorney and has said that Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia have left the best impression, so far.

"There is just something about coach (Kyle Whittingham),” Fakatou said. “I had a relationship with him but him coming up more and more meant a lot. The first time they came it was (former position coach Lou Esposito) and (Lewis) Powell and then a week later they came back with the head coach and we thought that was amazing.”

Scouting report on Fakatou

Fakatou is elite for several reasons, but he has a nice blend of speed and power on the line. Assuming he becomes an interior lineman at the next level — he should be able to win a lot of battles in college.

Here is Rivals' Charles Powers' scouting report on him:

"Behemoth defensive lineman with eye-catching movement skills and power. Checks in at around 6-foot-7.5, 265 pounds. Should easily get to around 300 pounds with his big frame. Primarily lines up as a big defensive end for his high school to this point, but could end up sliding inside long-term. Flashes encouraging first-step quickness and has the power to forklift offensive linemen into the backfield. Turned in a productive freshman season, notching 10 tackles for loss and five sacks against strong competition."

Michigan's long history of elite D-linemen

It worked out well for Michigan in its recruitment of Fakatou. Kyle Whittingham and Co. already had a preexisting relationship with the five-star lineman and now that he's in Ann Arbor, that only helps the Wolverines' chances of landing him.

Plus, Michigan has a great history of recruiting some top defensive linemen. Just this past cycle, Michigan landed five-star Carter Meadows, along with four-stars Titan Davis, Tariq Boney, Alister Vallejo, and McHale Blade.

The Wolverines recently had both Kennth Grant and Mason Graham in Ann Arbor, who both became first-round picks. Derrick Moore will hear his name called in this spring's NFL Draft, along with Rayshaun Benny.

D-lineman have flourished at Michigan and Fakatou could be the next in line.