Top-Five Recruit in Utah Names Michigan Finalist: 'Coach Whit is a Legend'

Michigan's new-look coaching staff has been hitting the recruiting trail hard as of late and beginning to work on building its 2027 recruiting class. The Wolverines have four commitments in the class, but there are several prospects who have named Michigan in their top group.

Most recently, linebacker Broncs Baker has placed Michigan in his top six. The Wolverines are competing against West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boise State, Washington State, and Oregon State.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker is from Kyle Whittingham's old stomping ground: Utah. The Tooele (UT) prospect is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 359 prospect in the nation, No. 27 LB, and the No. 5 player from the state of Utah, per the Composite.

🏠Excited to find my future 🏠.



These 6 schools have recruited me aggressively and definitely see my LB potential🥷

The new-look coaching staff makes Michigan an intriguing option

Although Michigan offered back on Jan. 27, the Wolverines are an intriguing option for Baker. Coach Kyle Whittingham coached the Utes for 20 seasons and the Utah defense was always good under Whittingham. Prospects respect Whittingham and those who are from Utah know just how good of a program he runs.

"Michigan's coaching staff is amazing," Baker told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "Coach Whit is a legend around my home state. They all preach speed and violence, that’s my language."

Not only is Whittingham the new Michigan head coach, but Baker's potential position coach is new to the program as well. Brian Jean-Mary is gone after two seasons in Ann Arbor under Sherrone Moore. Whittingham took to the NFL and hired his son, Alex Whittingham, who coached the position for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking with Rivals, Baker touched on naming Michigan to his final six.

“Coach Alex Whittingham and I have been talking and texting a few times a week. I think that new staff turns Michigan into a powerhouse in Year 1. I can tell they value my play style. Definitely visiting in March.”

The Wolverines would love to add Baker into the fold and the Utah prospect said he is discussing with his family when to visit Michigan.