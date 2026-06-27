Michigan Football Close to Landing UCLA Signee LB Weston Port — With a Twist

Michigan has two linebackers committed in the 2027 class. Three-star Buford (GA) prospect Brayden Watson was the first to pledge to the Wolverines, and then, this past Thursday, Greenwood (MS) four-star Frederrick Fray joined the fray.

The Wolverines have been looking to add a third linebacker and The Wolverine's Ethan McDowell has placed a prediction in favor of Michigan landing three-star Weston Port.

However, Port's recruitment has a twist.

A 2025 prospect

The San Juan Capistrano (CA) San Juan Hills prospect signed with UCLA back in December of 2024, as a 2025 prospect. However, Port took a two-year mission trip to Spain and will enroll in January as part of the 2027 class. He will have five years of eligibility, thanks to the new 5-for-5 NCAA rule.

Port is a 6'2", 225-pound prospect, ranked as the No. 684 player in the 2025 class. After signing with UCLA, the Bruins made a coaching change, and Port opted to re-open his recruitment back on May 14.

✌🏻[posted on behalf of weston port] pic.twitter.com/4U6koRkyO4 — ᴡᴇ𝓢ᴛᴏɴ ᴘᴏʀᴛ (@PortWeston) May 14, 2026

Port held some high offers, despite his ranking. Programs like Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon, among others, all offered Port.

A tackling machine

Port would fit right in as an inside linebacker at Michigan. He has good instincts and can wrap up the ball carrier. In his final two seasons of high school football, Port had 128 and 126 tackles, respectively, to finish his high school career.

Port had 24.5 sacks during his four-year career. He had more sacks to begin his career than he did to end. That's because Port started out at edge before moving to inside linebacker.

"Port is a versatile linebacker who probably projects best as an inside guy at the next level and that’s where he played his junior year. His first two years of HS ball, he played more as an edge rusher and showed tremendous natural pass rush ability. He has a crazy motor and you love the relentless style he plays with. He’s a tough, physical kid who’s also strong against the run and is a very instinctive player," 247Sports wrote about Port at the time of his commitment to UCLA.

If Port opted to come to Michigan, the Wolverines would likely be done with their 2027 class. Although Port was a part of the 2025 cycle, he would come into the program with both Watson and Ford, giving Michigan a solid three-linebacker class.