Michigan Football Battling Vanderbilt for 4-Star CB Blake Jenkins Commitment Thursday

The Michigan Wolverines had as hot of a month of May as any team out there, and now that official visits are starting to take form in the month of June, the Wolverines are hopeful this month is as kind to them.

Thursday will be telling for Michigan, which is looking to add a top corner to its 2027 class. After losing three-star Maxwell Miles to Minnesota, the Wolverines are in the thick of four-star CB Blake Jenkins' recruitment.

Jenkins is set to make his commitment on Thursday and he will pick between Michigan, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Texas, Houston, and SMU.

For the longest time, SMU was viewed as the favorite to land the Katy (TX) prospect, but as time has moved on, both Vandy and Michigan have emerged as the favorites. In conflicting reports, both teams have a prediction to land Jenkins.

On June 1, Sam Spiegelman placed a prediction in favor of Vanderbilt to win his recruitment, but then on Wednesday, SMU insider Billy Embody placed a prediction in favor of Michigan. Both predictions have a 60% confidence level on the respective team.

Michigan looks to avenge its last loss to Vandy

Vanderbilt has already gotten the best of Michigan on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines had targeted Buford (GA) LBs Brayden Watson and Ethan Houser. Michigan landed Watson, but Vandy beat the Wolverines out to land Houser.

Thank you to @jernarogilford and the @UMichFootball staff and coaches for the hospitality this weekend!



Had a great time being on campus, watching spring practice, and spending time around the program. Learned a lot and appreciated the opportunity.



Can’t wait to be back. 〽️… pic.twitter.com/lT5zR0kqMU — 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝑱𝒆𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒔 (@Blake_Jenkins27) April 4, 2026

Now, Michigan looks to return the favor and beat Vandy in Jenkins' recruitment. The Katy (TX) Tompkins product is a 6', 190-pound corner, who is ranked as the No. 228 player on 247Sports. The four-star prospect is the No. 30 cornerback in the '27 cycle.

In 2025, Jenkins had 26 tackles and two interceptions in his junior season.

Scouting Jenkins

Looking at his film, Jenkins has good instinct as to where the ball is going to be. He has a tendency to jump routes, and get his body in position to break up passes. Jenkins is good in man-to-man, and isn't afraid to blow-up screen plays, or tackle the ball carrier.

✨ Junior Season Highlights | Class of 2027 ✨

Grateful for every snap this season. Kept working… kept learning… kept competing.



Locked in and continuing to grind for a BIG senior year. 🔒@othsfalconfb @mcvey_todd @BuckFitz @NCEC_Recruiting @npatexas1 @jaxon_rose8… pic.twitter.com/Y8Ogb5FmKj — 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝑱𝒆𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒔 (@Blake_Jenkins27) November 30, 2025

According to 247Sports' Gabe Brooks, Jenkins has 'Forward-playing conviction vs. perimeter run and screen games can periodically cause some less-than-ideal pursuit angles'.

Landing Jenkins would be a good win for the coaching staff, adding him to an already strong secondary class. Michigan has three commitments in the secondary: four-star Tavares Harrington, four-star Darius Johnson, and three-star Charles Woodson Jr.