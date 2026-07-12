Ranking Every QB Michigan Football Will Face in 2026: From Easiest to Most Dangerous

The Michigan Wolverines have one of the hardest schedules in 2026 and when it comes to difficult schedules — there are going to be some really good quarterbacks taking the field.

The Wolverines play the top three teams in the Big Ten this season, along with facing Oklahoma in a non-conference game.

We are going to rank every QB Michigan will face this season from the easiest to the most dangerous.

No. 12 EJ Colson - UTEP

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UTEP will be the easiest game on Michigan's schedule, and by default, EJ Colson will be slotted right here. He enters his first season at UTEP, transferring to the Miners from Incarnate Word.

Colson threw for over 2,100 yards last season at UIW, while completing 70% of his passes. But Michigan shouldn't have much of an issue here, and the Wolverines should be able to put plenty of pressure on Colson in Week 3 of the season. And if they do, it would likely mean it's going to be a long year for the Michigan defense.

11. Hank Brown OR Jeremy Hecklinski - Iowa

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Iowa should have another good defensive team, along with a solid running game led by Kamari Moulton, but there isn't much going for the Hawkeyes in the passing department.

Iowa would start either Hank Brown, who threw 21 passes last year for the Hawkeyes, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Or it will be Wake Forest transfer Jeremy Hecklinski, who threw one pass in 2025.

The Hawkeyes have yet to prove they can develop QBs, and until that changes, don't expect Michigan to have much issue with their passing attack.

10. Dylan Lonergan OR AJ Surace - Rutgers

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Lonergan will likely enter the season as the starter for Rutgers, having started nine games for Boston College, but the Scarlet Knights are high on Surace. He is unproven, and Lonergan threw for 2,025 yards last year for Boston College.

Lonergan wouldn't be a threat on the ground, and while the Scarlet Knights do have KJ Duff at wide receiver, I wouldn't expect either of these arms to be too dangerous against the Wolverines' secondary.

9. Broc Lowry - Western Michigan

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Broc Lowry was named the MAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2025 and is a true dual-threat QB — something the Wolverines haven't fared well against in the past. He threw for just over 1800 yards last season, but ran for a program record, 963 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

It will be Michigan's first game of the season, and the defense could take a few drives to get into a rhythm. Lowry could give Michigan some fits in the game, but expect the Wolverines' talent to be too much in the end.

8. Alessio Milivojevic - Michigan State

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Michigan State ended up benching Aidan Chiles last season and brought in Alessio Milivojevic to start the final four games of the season. He didn't wow you, but he did throw for 1267 yards, while tossing 10 touchdown passes, and three interceptions.

MSU might still be a year or two away, but Pat Fitzgerald should have the Spartans competitive once again. Milivojevic should be an above-average QB for Michigan State this season, and in a rivalry game, you never know how he might play.

7. Drake Lindsey - Minnesota

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Lindsey started his RS freshman season last year at Minnesota, and was the 11th-best signal-caller in the Big Ten, in terms of yardage. He set a program record for yards as a freshman, throwing for 2382 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six picks.

I'm not as high on Lindsey as some. But I do think Lindsey is a middle-of-the-pack quarterback, though. And playing on the road at Minnesota could cause some issues for the Wolverines' defense.

6. Nico Iamaleava - UCLA

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Iamaleava's career has certainly not gone the way it was supposed to. A former top prospect and a five-star recruit, Iamaleava left Tennessee and had a subpar season with the Bruins a year ago, throwing for 1928, 13 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

However, the talent is there. And Bob Chesney could help unlock Iamaleava, making him a much better QB in 2026. Michigan will take on UCLA the week before Ohio State, and the Wolverines can't be looking ahead.

5. Rocco Becht - Penn State

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It's a new era at Penn State and Matt Campbell brings his starting QB from the past three seasons. Becht threw for over 3,000 yards in both 2023 and 2024, but threw for just over 2,500 in 2025. He was a top-five passer in the Big 12 in his first two seasons as the starter.

Becht knows Campbell's system and was a proven signal caller. It might take some time to break into the Big Ten, and Becht has the tools to get even higher on this list, but as of now, he slots in at No. 5.

4. John Mateer - Oklahoma

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John Mateer might not have had the year in 2025 that he had hoped for after leaving Washington State, but Mateer was still a menace against Michigan. Mateer threw for 270 yards against the Wolverines, while tossing a TD pass and rushing for two.

He had 14 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions last year, and Mateer is looking to make the next step for Oklahoma. He will come to Ann Arbor in Week 2 — a game we will learn a lot about both the Wolverines and Sooners.

3. Josh Hoover - Indiana

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For the third year in a row, Curt Cignetti hit the transfer portal to find his gunslinger, and after Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman, he went out and landed the top QB on the market. Josh Hoover has thrown for over 3400 and 3900 yards in the past two seasons.

He has thrown for the second-most yards in the Big 12 the last two years, and Cignetti is looking for Hoover to keep that going in the Big Ten. Like Rocco Becht, it's hard to tell what the transition might be to playing in the Big Ten, but Hoover is a gamer, and you can expect him to play well at IU.

2. Julian Sayin - Ohio State

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You can make an argument for Julian Sayin to be at the top of the list, but Dante Moore is the best QB in the Big Ten, in my opinion. As for Sayin, he was excellent for the Buckeyes last year, taking over for Will Howard. Plus, having Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to throw the ball to is never a bad thing.

He threw for 3610 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2025. The Wolverines weren't able get much pressure on him last year, and that will need to change in Columbus this year.

1. Dante Moore - Oregon

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Moore has a real chance to become the first pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and Oregon is one of the preseason favorites to win the national title. The Ducks are going to go as far as Moore takes them.

The former UCLA quarterback threw for over 3500 yards last season with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Oregon has the playmakers for Moore, and unfortunately for Michigan, the Wolverines have to travel to Eugene to see Moore in 2026.