Four-star LB still solid on commitment to SEC school despite visit to Michigan
No. 15 ranked Michigan football hosted a slew of elite recruits this past weekend when the Wolverines played host to the Wisconsin Badgers. One of those was one of Michigan's top flip targets in four-star 2026 linebacker Nick Abrams from McDonough School in Maryland.
Abrams committed to Georgia in July over Michigan, but being the Wolverines have kept in consistent contact throughout his recruitment and with the fact he has developed a tight bond with linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary and the staff, Abrams wanted to give Ann Arbor a second look by taking a visit this past weekend.
Abrams, who had already been to campus in June for his official visit, has been high on the Wolverines throughout his process. Over the weekend, Abrams said his latest trip to Michigan went very well.
"Everything went well, and I had a great visit," Abrams told Michigan on SI. "Everyone was very welcoming. They made it seem like I was a major priority for them."
However, even though Abrams has remained open to listening to the Wolverines, he said he is still locked in with Georgia and is fully committed to the Bulldogs at this time.
"I'm still 100% committed to Georgia," said Abrams. "It would take a lot to change my mind. Michigan has been consistent, and they did a lot of great things during my official visit."
The early signing period is in December, so it will be interesting to see whether Michigan will take that time to continue to pursue Abrams or whether attention will be turned elsewhere if the linebacker stays solid with his commitment to the Bulldogs even as time wears on.
Either way, Michigan has some time and other targets it could add to its linebacker room in the class of 2026, including four-star Michigan State commit Braylon Hodge, who spent his entire weekend in Ann Arbor.
"It was a good experience, the energy was next level the fans were super loud the whole game," Hodge told Michigan on SI. "You can really feel the history there, it was a really cool environment."
Michigan's 2026 class, which is comprised of 22 verbal commits, currently ranks 11th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Three-star Markel Dabney is Michigan's lone linebacker commit to this point in the class, who flipped to the Wolverines from SMU in late June.