Michigan football commits react to firing of Sherrone Moore

Last week, 27 class of 2026 prospects signed their National Letters of Intent during college football's early signing period to continue their football careers at the University of Michigan.

Those 27 recruits, however, all signed under the impression they would be playing football under Sherrone Moore as the leader of the program. On Wednesday, that all changed as Moore was fired by the program due to "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member," as Athletic Warde Manuel said in a statement.

Now, the 27 signees and a class that is ranked 12th in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, are left in limbo until the Wolverines are able to hire a new coach.

Rivals' staff members gathered reaction from some Michigan commits on Moore's dismissal on how they are processing the news.

3-star offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton

"What happened to coach Moore is unfortunate but as of right now I plan on talking with my family and waiting things out and see how everything plans out,” he told Rivals.

Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome, left, warm up next to offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (58) ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3-star linebacker Markel Dabney

"Everything happens for a reason,” he told Rivals. “I know God got me and, as of right now, I’m locked in with the Wolverines.”

3-star EDGE Tariq Boney

"I have no comments right now,” he told Rivals. “I still have to talk to my family.”

4-star wide receiver Travis Johnson

"I don’t even now right now what to think,” he told Rivals

4-star safety Andre Clarke

"It’s crazy hearing about the news, but time will tell on what I’ll be doing,” he said to Rivals. “Because coach Moore and his staff were a huge reason for my commitment.”

4-star EDGE Recarder Kitchen

“It sucks he got fired but I’m still going to be a Wolverine no matter what,” he stated to Rivals.

Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito talks to players after a play against New Mexicoduring the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4-star quarterback Peter Bourque

"It sucks,” he told Rivals upon hearing the news of Moore's firing. “College football is crazy now. I loved coach Moore.”

4-star defensive lineman Alister Vallejo

"I’m home (at Michigan), no questions about it,” he said. “Small bump in the road but everyone faces adversity. I’m confident my guys are sticking with me and we’re going to be successful.”

What this could mean for commits and curent players on team

It's certainly a good sign for the Wolverines that some of the commits—such as Vallejo, Kitchen and Dabney are still locked in with Michigan despite the sudden change.

At the same time, it's also understandble that some would want to take time to process the news and see how things play out with the school thet signed with as far as what direction they are going to move in.

The 2026 transfer portal window runs for two weeks from Jan. 2-16 as Michigan needs to move quickly to hire a new head coach before that window.

Previously, players were allowed to enter the transfer portal during a 30-day window that opens the day after their coach left or was fired. However, the The NCAA Division I Administrative Committee approved a new format in October that is shortened to 15 days and begins five days after a new coach is hired or announced.