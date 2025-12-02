Michigan beats James Franklin again, flips Virginia Tech commit ahead of Signing Day
Ahead of Wednesday's Signing Day, Michigan has flipped yet another prospect. On Tuesday, three-star offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton announced his decision to flip to the Wolverines. The former Virginia Tech commit has been trending to the Maize and Blue for some time -- even with James Franklin heading over to Virginia Tech.
While Franklin moved to Blacksburg, he still can't get away from Michigan. He went 3-7 on the field against the Wolverines and now he suffered a recruiting loss to Sherrone Moore's program.
Who is Adrian Hamilton
The Washington (DC) St. John's College prospect is a three-star offensive lineman, who Michigan offered back in early October. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 656 prospect in the 2026 cycle, and the No. 55 interior lineman, per the Composite.
Hamilton committed to Virginia Tech back on July 5. He holds offers from programs like Michigan State, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Duke, among others.
Hamilton was in Ann Arbor this past weekend to see Michigan play Ohio State, and his trip was clearly a success. Hamilton is likely a project for the Wolverines and with how well Michigan has recruited offensive linemen in the past few cycles, Hamilton will bulk up and be a depth piece for at least two seasons.
Michigan's recent wins
In November alone, Michigan flipped five prospects.
Linebackers Aden Reeder (Wisconsin) and Kaden Catchings (South Florida), along with Miami (OH) commits, OL Tommy Fraumann and QB Tommy Carr, all flipped to the Wolverines. And then, most recently, ahead of Hamilton, Michigan landed four-star CB Jamarion Vincent (Baylor).
Michigan's 2026 class now has 27 commitments with the addition of Hamilton. With Signing Day on Wednesday, barring any other surprises, Michigan could be done. However, the Wolverines are still working on retaining all 27 commits. The biggest player to watch ahead of Wednesday is four-star Edge Julian Walker.
The South Carolina native is a top player in the class, but the Gamecocks have been attempting to flip Walker. He was in Ann Arbor this past weekend and things went well. Michigan hopes to see him sign on the dotted line on Wednesday.
