Michigan cracks top six for intriguing 2026 athlete
On3's Hayes Fawcett recently reported that the number two athlete in the 2026 class has officially narrowed his list to six schools. The six schools are some of the premier programs in the nation, including Tennessee, Oregon, Notre Dame, Clemson, Penn State, and of course the Michigan Wolverines.
Elite 2026 ATH Joey O'Brien is an intriguing prospect to say the least. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 190-pounds, long, lanky and speedy. Currently he is projected as a defensive back at the next level. However, with his athleticism and length he could see a switch to wide receiver in his future. Or he could follow in the footsteps of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, and play both sides of the ball.
O'Brien has shown out on the camp circuit on a regular basis. He was invited to the Navy All-American game and won MVP of the day honors at an On3 camp multiple times. He has lined up against elite wide receivers as a defensive back and shown lock down ability. Then he promptly switched to the offensive side and was able to high point balls over elite defenders.
A player with the ability to affect a game in so many ways is a major asset at the collegiate level. There may even be a scenario where O'Brien could utilize his speed and elusiveness to make an impact on special teams. 247Sports currently has in-state school Penn State with a 75% chance of securing O'Brien's commitment with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish garnering the remaining 25%. Sherrone and his staff will have to commit to this recruitment to pull O'Brien out of Pennsylvania.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball ranked inside the top-5 for 2025-26 season by CBB analyst
Stay or go: Dusty May shares NBA Draft expectations for Michigan basketball F Danny Wolf
Dusty May speaks on Tre Donaldson transferring: 'It's complicated on a number of levels'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7