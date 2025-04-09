Michigan Basketball: Wolverines have higher value than in-state rival Spartans
According to a recent article published by the Wall Street Journal, the Michigan men's basketball program is valued higher than the in-state rival Michigan State.
The Michigan basketball program was ranked as the No. 12 most valuable program in the country with a $189 million valuation. In-state rival Michigan State came in at No. 13 with a valuation of $183 million.
Here's how the WSJ came up with the data for those rankings:
"The numbers are the product of a regular study conducted by Brewer, who begins his research with a simple question: What would these teams be worth if they could be bought and sold like a pro sports team? He answers it by studying revenues and cash flows while making financial projections about the team’s sustainability. In a way, it’s not different than it would be if he were analyzing the value of any other business."
Six teams from the Big Ten conference landed in the WSJ top 15, including Indiana ($279 million), Ohio State ($262 million), Illinois ($232 million), Michigan ($189 million), Michigan State ($183 million), and Minnesota ($164 million).
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Dusty May 'expects' a Michigan basketball veteran to return to Ann Arbor in 2025-26
Dusty May speaks on Tre Donaldson transferring: 'It's complicated on a number of levels'
What makes Michigan football so excited about 4-star freshman CB Shamari Earls
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7