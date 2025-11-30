Michigan football flips 2026 four-star cornerback from Big 12 school
On Saturday, the Michigan-Ohio State game didn't go to plan for the Wolverines in a 27-9 loss to the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes. However, Sherrone Moore's program hosted several top ranked recruits over the weekend in Ann Arbor, including a handful of flip targets.
On Sunday, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported that four-star class of 2026 cornerback Jamarion Vincent flipped his commitment from Baylor to the Wolverines after being in attendance for The Game on Saturday for a visit.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder had been committed to the Bears since January, but coach LaMar Morgan and the Michigan staff never broke contact with the Connally (Texas) product and made a strong push this fall to flip Vincent.
Vincent was last on campus in Ann Arbor in October for an official visit before Michigan sealed the deal with him on Sunday.
The commitment comes at a key time with the early signing period for college football recruits to sign their National Letters of Intent beginning in a few days for class of 2026 prospects.
Michigan's 2026 class now consists of 27 verbal commits with the addition of Vincent, which ranks as the 12th-best class in the nation, according to the Rivals Team Industry Rankings.
Vincent becomes the second cornerback who is committed to the class, joining fellow four-star Andre Clarke, who committed over the summer.
He is the second prospect of the cycle that the Wolverines have been able to flip from the Bears, as four-star safety Jordan Deck flipped to Michigan in July after having been previously pledged to Baylor.