Michigan Football Recruiting Reset: Commitments, Painful Misses, and Next Up

With 19 commitments, Michigan currently has a top-10 class on ESPN and a top-15 on Rivals. The Wolverines had a scorching hot month of May, landing several blue-chip prospects. But it hasn't been all sunshine for Kyle Whittingham during his first offseason as Michigan's new head coach.

We are going to look at who the Wolverines have landed, prospects Michigan has missed, and the top targets remaining on Michigan's board.

Michigan has landed 19 players so far

With the 19 commitments, Michigan had to earn several of them. The Wolverines recently outpaced several SEC programs to land versatile linebacker Frederrick Ford, and Michigan also went into Mississippi to land running back Tyson Robinson.

The Wolverines flipped Illinois commit Kamden Lopati to become their future quarterback, and Michigan landed his potential top playmaker in the years to come by landing four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell.

Let's take a look at who Michigan has in the class.

*Ranking via Rivals Industrial

Four-star WR Quentin Burrell (Chicago, IL)

Four-star OT Jakari Lipsey (Kalamazoo, MI)

Four-star DL Xavier Muhammad (Houston, TX)

Four-star QB Kamden Lopati (West Valley City, UT)

Four-star DB Tavares Harrington (Chicago, IL)

Four-star Edge Recarder Kitchen (Muskegon, MI)

Four-star TE Colt Lumpris (Tolland, CT)

Four-star RB Tyson Robinson (Jackson, MS)

Four-star LB Frederrick Ford (Greenwood, MS)

Four-star Edge Ifeanyi Emedobi (Fort Wayne, IN)

Four-star CB Blake Jenkins (Katy, TX)

Four-star CB Darius Johnson (Riverside, CA)

Four-star Edge Jayce Brewer (Indianapolis, IN)

Three-star OL Sidney Rouleau (Gatineau, QC)

Three-star LB Brayden Watson (Buford, GA)

Three-star TE Christian Hanshaw (American Fork, UT)

Three-star OL Louis Esposito (Saline, MI)

Three-star DB Charles Woodson Jr. (Orlando, FL)

Three-star RB Lundon Hampton (Grand Rapids, MI)

Some painful misses

Despite Michigan having one of the top classes in the nation, there have been some misses on the recruiting trail — a few happening in recent weeks. The Wolverines have been thought to have a lead in a few recruitments, but with the new NIL era, things can change quickly.

5-star WR Dakota Guerrant

Guerrant, a Michigan product, was strongly linked to the Wolverines for a very long time, but opted to pick Oregon — as of now. It was an interesting recruitment for the five-star prospect. He took an official visit to Eugene and a lot of people thought he would commit during the visit. However, he left uncommitted and appeared to be set to take his official visit to Ann Arbor.

But Guerrant would commit to Oregon prior to his Michigan visit. While the Wolverines have missed on the Harper Woods prospect, Guerrant has been vocal that he wants to see Michigan's offense to open up the passing attack. Under Jason Beck, if Michigan can do so, the Wolverines could get right back into the picture.

4-star WR Damani Warren

Sticking with the wide receiver position, Michigan just missed on Warren this past Friday. A former five-star prospect, Warren has good size at 6'4" and is a contested-catch threat. After missing on Guerrant, the Wolverines really wanted to get Warren in the fold.

The Las Vegas product just came off his official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend, and although it went well, Texas A&M was too much in the end. Similar to Guerrant, I could see Michigan to continue to recruit Warren until he signs.

4-star safety Marcus Jones

Jones is another prospect Michigan missed on from this past Friday. He took his official visit to Ann Arbor during Victors Weekend, and had a good time. But it was just his first time on campus, and Jones had a strong connection with Tennessee.

He is 247Sports Composite's No. 262 player in the class, and Jones would've filled a nice void for the Wolverines. Michigan is set to lose four starters from the secondary after this season, and Jones would've had a chance to see the field early.

3-star LB Ethan Hauser

Hauser was the first linebacker Alex Whittingham was thought to have in the bag, but he opted to pick Vanderbilt, as it made a late run. While the loss of Hauser stung, Michigan was able to land Brayden Watson, his teammate. Despite a three-star ranking, Buford is a football powerhouse, and Hauser would've likely panned out to be even better.

The Wolverines later landed Frederrick Ford, which made fans forget about the linebacker loss.

Top targets remaining

5-star CB Joshua Dobson

The biggest fish remaining on Michigan's board, and Dobson is set to announce on July 1. The Wolverines are battling both Texas A&M and South Carolina, but it feels like it's coming down to the Aggies and Wolverines.

Michigan had him on campus a couple of weeks ago, and the visit exceeded expectations. The Wolverines put Dobson in front of several prominent people to pitch life after football. Dobson fills the need Michigan is looking for, giving the Wolverines an instant playmaker next season.

4-star CB Monsanna Torbert

Torbert's recruitment is quite interesting. The Cincinnati (OH) prospect was committed to Indiana. But he re-opened his recruitment and was thought to be leaning toward Ohio State. Some didn't know if Torbert would make his Michigan visit.

But not only did he make it, he loved it. Torbert is now leaning towards Michigan — with OSU and Louisville making a push — and the Wolverines would love to add the dynamic playmaker to their class, with or without Dobson joining.

4-star OL Lincoln Mageo

Mageo has long been a Michigan lean, and will make his decision on July 11. He is also considering both Utah and Washington, but with Jim Harding coming over to Ann Arbor, Mageo has aspirations to play for him.

Michigan has done nothing but impress Mageo, and as of now, it feels like he will be headed to Ann Arbor.

4-star DL Seth Tillman

Michigan is up against it in Tillman's recruitment. The Wolverines are battling Clemson, the favored team, along with both Georgia and South Carolina. But once again, the staff has impressed Tillman and the Wolverines do have a fighter's chance in this recruitment.

The Wolverines need some depth on the defensive line and Tillman would be a big-time addition. Expect the staff to continue fighting here.

3-star LB Weston Port

Michigan is expected to land the former UCLA signee soon. Port is actually a part of the 2025 class, but he took a two-year mission trip to Spain. Following coaching moves, he opted to re-open his recruitment and the Wolverines are trending to land him.

Port would come in with Michigan's 2027 cycle, and was a big-time tackler in high school. He began his career at edge, but fit in better at linebacker in his final two seasons.

3-star WR Tre Britton

I went ahead and threw Britton on here, but I don't think Michigan is going to be the destination. Missouri holds a good lead for Britton, who is set to pick between the Wolverines, Tigers, and Miami on Tuesday.

It's another Michigan product that the Wolverines appear to be missing on.