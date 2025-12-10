Michigan football gets big boost in recruitment of one of nation's best offensive lineman

Michigan football hosted a number of prospects for its game against Ohio State late last month, including 2027 offensive lineman Elijah Hutcheson, a four-star prospect from Virginia.

Hutcheson, who stands at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, is one of the top offensive tackles in his class, ranking as the ninth-best prospect at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Michigan impresses 2027 OT Elijah Hutchenson after his visit to Ann Arbor, @ChadSimmons_ reports〽️



“The visit was phenomenal and gave them a giant boost in where they stand."



Hutcheson's impression of Michigan

The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School product spoke with Rivals' Chad Simmons about his trip to Ann Arbor.

While Michigan entered the picture in Hutcheson's recruitment this past summer when he attended a UA camp in Baltimore this past summer, his interest in the Wolverines runs deeper than his recruiting connection with Michigan, Simmons reported.

"I’ve been hearing about Michigan my entire life,” Hutcheson told Rivals. “My grandma has been a diehard fan her whole life, so it was kind of instilled in me growing up.”

His debut visit to Ann Arbor exceeded all expectations.

"After getting there, the coaches and the community fully surpassed all expectations, if I’m being entirely honest," Hutcheson told Rivals. "The impression was that they are truly trying to make you the best version of you, and not anybody else on the field or off the field.”

Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome looks on after a play against Michigan State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hutcheson added that the visit solidified the Wolverines as a contender movinf forward in his recruitment.

"The visit was phenomenal and gave them a giant boost in where they stand. Definitely a school I am considering," he told Rivals.