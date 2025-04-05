REPORT: Michigan Football has 'upper hand' in race for 2026 QB from Ohio
In addition to preparing for the 2025 season, head coach Sherrone Moore and the rest of the Michigan football staff are also hard at work building toward the future.
When it comes to the 2026 recruiting class specifically, it sounds like Michigan is leading for an intriguing QB prospect from the state of Ohio. Nathan Bernhard is a three-star recruit and listed as the No. 24 overall QB in the country according to 247Sports (On3 lists him at No. 31).
At 6-5, 220 pounds, Bernhard has the prototypical size and build of a traditional Michigan QB. Given those similarities, Bernhard recently told On3 that he believes his style of play would fit in well in Ann Arbor.
"Obviously if you look at the lineage of quarterbacks that have gone through there, There are a lot of similarities to me and my play style."
Bernhard was in Ann Arbor on Friday and it sounds like that visit went well enough for Michigan to extend an offer. That offer is Brenhard's 13th offer so far, with Michigan joining other programs like Penn State, Michigan State, Indiana, Louisville, and Duke.
As of this writing, the Wolverines still only have three commitments in the 2026 class - including Brody Jennings (three-star WR), Bear McWhorter (three-star OL), and Jaylen Pile (three-star WR). The class currently ranks No. 48 in the nation according to 247Sports.
