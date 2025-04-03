Predicting Michigan football offensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
Michigan football will participate in its Spring Game on April 19. We've heard plenty from the Wolverines' coaching staff and players during media availability the past couple of weeks. After I predicted Michigan's way-too-early offensive depth chart, it felt like a good time to create Version 2.0.
After using some context clues from the coaches and players, here is how I would predict the offensive two-deep prior to the Wolverines' Spring Game.
Quarterback
Starter: Bryce Underwood
Backup: Jadyn Davis OR Mikey Keene
This is my first big shakeup from version 1.0. It came to light that Mikey Keene hasn't practiced with the team yet, and it's not known when he will. Right now, Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis are the two taking snaps for the Wolverines during practice and this gives Underwood all the time in the world to learn the playbook, get comfortable, and read collegiate defenses. You have to think Underwood is the leader here.
I wouldn't rule out that Davis could see backup snaps, too. If he looks good this spring, the former four-star quarterback could be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Underwood -- especially if Keene is out an extended amount of time.
Running Back
Starter: Justice Haynes OR Jordan Marshall
RB3: Ben Hall
No changes here. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall will be the 1A and 1B of the Michigan rushing attack. Coaches and teammates have been impressed with both players, and Michigan could have one of the top rushing attacks in the country.
Ben Hall is RB3 unless seen differently. He's been around and has shown flashes.
Tight End/H-Back
Starting TE: Marlin Klein OR Hogan Hansen
Backup: Zack Marshall OR Brady Prieskorn
Starting H-Back: Max Bredeson
Backup: Jalen Hoffman
Not much of a change here either. You're going to see a lot of Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen at tight end this season. Klein is one of the most athletic players on the team and he believes it's his time as the veteran. Don't count out Hogan Hansen either. He could be the best pass-catching tight end on the team.
Max Bredeson is back and will be a leader on the offense. The only question is if Jalen Hoffman will fend off true freshman Eli Owens from snaps this season.
Wide Receiver:
Starters: Donaven McCulley, Fred Moore, and Semaj Morgan
Backups: Peyton O'Leary, Andrew Marsh, Kendrick Bell
Donaven McCulley has received some positive feedback from the coaching staff this spring. He's likely cemented into a starting role, but everything else feels like it could be interchangeable. Don't forget, Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack a year ago. Freshmen Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder could work their way in if they continue having a good spring.
UMass transfer Anthony Simpson hasn't arrived yet, and he could also pave a path when he gets here.
Offensive Line:
Starters (L-R): Evan Link, Gio El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Nathan Efobi, Andrew Sprague
Backups: Andrew Babalola, Brady Norton, Jake Guarnera, Lawrence Hattar, Blake Frazier
The only change I'm making here is switching El-Hadi and Efobi positions. El-Hadi confirmed he moved back to left guard and Efobi has been a player mentioned as someone who is fighting for a starting spot. It will be interesting to see Norton and Hattar when they both get more extended time. We have to continue watching Link at LT, if he struggles, could Andrew Babalola get a chance as a true freshman?
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Recruiting analyst places prediction in favor of rival team to land Wolverines top target
Top tight end prospect sets commitment date; to choose between Michigan football and others
Illinois fans are in shambles after Michigan basketball lands transfer Morez Johnson
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7