Predicting Michigan football defensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game
Spring practice has been underway and Michigan football will play its Spring Game on April 19. The Wolverines' defense has the chance at being a top-five defense in college football with the returning talent. After hearing what coaches and players have had to say about players on the defense, I'm going to predict the Michigan defensive two-deep ahead of the Spring Game.
Defensive Line
Starters: Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne Jr. OR Tre Williams
Backups: Trey Pierce, Ike Iwunnah, Enow Etta
Michigan has six guys it can rotate and feel confident in doing so. However, Rayshaun Benny and transfers Damon Payne Jr. and Tre Williams will see the bulk of the snaps. Benny was a massive win for Sherrone Moore and Wink Martindale to keep in Ann Arbor for one final season. Adding veteran presence in Payne Jr. and Williams was also big wins.
Guys like Trey Pierce, Ike Iwunnah, and Enow Etta all played well enough when they had chances last year. Great pieces for the Wolverines to rotate in at games.
Edge Rushers
Starters: Derrick Moore and TJ Guy
Backups: Dom Nichols and Cameron Brandt
Speaking of massive wins, keeping Derrick Moore and TJ Guys was a big win. Those two are locked-in starters, and as of now, Michigan has four total edge rushers it feels good about. Both Cameron Brandt and Dom Nichols flashed last year. Once four-star Nate Marshall gets onto campus, he could break the rotation. Keep an eye on sophomores Lugard Edokpayi and Devon Baxter as well.
Linebackers
Starters: Ernest Hausmann and Jaishwan Barham, (Jimmy Rolder in 4-3 package)
Backups: Jimmy Rolder, Cole Sullivan, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
The linebacker room might be one of the deepest positions for the Michigan defense. The Wolverines get their top-two tacklers back from last year and Jaishawn Barham could see some edge time if all goes to plan. Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan have had good camps so far and true freshman Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng is a Barham-type player who could be utilized in different areas.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill, and Ja'Den McBurrows (Nickel)
Backups: Jo'Ziah Edmonds, Shamari Earls, Caleb Anderson
Zeke Berry might be the only cornerback who is locked into a starting spot. Jyaire Hill had issues to finish the season, but you would expect him to get the first chance to start opposite of Berry. Veteran Ja'Den McBurrows is back after another injury-plagued year. He might get the first crack at the Nickel spot with how well he played behind Mike Sainristil two years ago.
Jo'Ziah Edmonds and Shamari Earls will play this season. Earls has been mentioned plenty by coaches and players this spring, and Louisiana transfer Caleb Anderson will likely get some reps.
Safeties:
Starters: Rod Moore (when healthy), Mason Curtis, Brandyn Hillman
Backups: TJ Metcalf, Jaden Mangham, Jacob Oden
Veteran Rod Moore is back for a final season, but it's been confirmed that he hasn't practiced yet. Sherrone Moore is hopeful he's ready to start the season, but if he's not, my best guess is Mason Curtis and Brandyn Hillman are the two starters.
Arkansas transfer TJ Metcalf and Jaden Mangham are likely the next two in line.
