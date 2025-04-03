Fred Moore expects more opportunities for the Michigan football WRs; got better with Chip Lindsey as OC
It wasn't the 2024 season any Michigan pass catcher had hoped for. The Wolverines rotated through three quarterbacks, and it clearly had a factor on the wide receivers. Tyler Morris led all receivers last year catching 23 passes for 248 yards and two scores. With how the receivers struggeld to create separation and get consistency with the quarterback position, the Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing attack last year.
But Michigan is looking to change that dramatically this year. Kirk Campbell is gone after one year as the offensive coordinator and former North Carolina Tar Heel, Chip Lindsey, is now in the role. Lindsey will have freshman phenom Bryce Underwood to work with and that should pay heavy dividends on the receiver corps.
Junior receiver Fred Moore was one player who was expected to take a major leap in 2024, but after an 11-catch season, Moore didn't have the season he hoped for. But with Lindsey as the new coordinator, Moore is confident Michigan is going to have much more success throwing the football in 2025.
“Chip is my guy,” Moore said. “He started off in high school and is now in a collegiate level. We just got better with throwing the ball downfield. He still has a good running game. The concepts we run, we are running NFL [stuff] and running every route on the route tree.
”We’ve been putting in a lot of new stuff in. At the end of the day, it’s like going to class at Michigan.”
Moore's best game came in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. He caught three passes for 37 yards and a score against the Crimson Tide. Moore is expected to step into a starting role this year and he's surrounded by much bigger receivers this year. Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley, who is 6-5, is also expected to start across from Moore. With the bigger bodies in the room, Moore noted it's been fun playing with the new guys.
Even with bigger receivers and a new offensive coordinator, it's still Michigan. The Wolverines are going to stay true to their roots and run the football this coming year. But as Moore said, the team should be much more balanced this season and the wide receivers are going to get their opportunities.
”Every season is just an opportunity for a reset,” Moore said. “We’re just getting better -- Coach Chip is a running-back-friendly coach and he’s a wide receiver-friendly coach. We’re gonna be more balanced, so we’ll get our opportunities downfield and our opportunities off play actions and stuff like that. It should be an exciting season."
