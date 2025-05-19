Michigan in heated recruiting battle with Notre Dame, Penn State for 4-star defender
The Michigan Wolverines are battling some familiar foes on the recruiting trail for four-star cornerback Jaziel Hart. On Monday, On3 indicated that the battle may be coming to a close, as Hart is expected to announce his commitment later this month on May 22. Along with Michigan, Penn State, and Notre Dame, Hart also has Tennessee and Virginia Tech in the mix.
Rated as the No. 12 overall prospect from the state of Virginia and the No. 39 cornerback in the nation, Hart recently indicated that it was a tight battle between the Wolverines, Irish, and Nittany Lions. Having visited all three schools, Hart said there was a lot to like about all of them.
With On3 reporting that four-star corner Dorian Barney is set to commit to Penn State, that could help sway things in favor of Michigan or Notre Dame when it comes to the recruitment of Hart.
During his junior season, Hart accounted for 54 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 10 PBUs and 6 interceptions.
