Michigan Football: Wolverines expected to lose recruiting battle with Penn State for elite defender
Although it seemed like Michigan was in a great position to land one of the top corners in the country, it appears that the Wolverines are going to lose the recruiting battle with Penn State. On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for the Nittany Lions to land four-star corner Dorian Barney.
Barney was in attendance for Michigan's annual Spring Game back in April and had nothing but positive things to say, going as far as to compare Michigan to living the dream.
"The spring game was great," Barney told On3. The defense competed well and the atmosphere and environment were real. When I'm in that atmosphere, I feel like I'm living everyone's dream."
Since that visit, Barney has moved up a couple of spots in On3's latest rankings, now rated as the No. 16 prospect from the state of Georgia and the No. 16 cornerback prospect in the nation.
