Michigan football to host several high-end players on June 6 weekend for OVs, including five-star Felix Ojo
Michigan football is onto Week 2 of its official visits for 2026 players. This weekend, the Wolverines will host several big-name players on both sides of the football. Five-star OT Felix Ojo is the headline, but Michigan has some bigger LB targets on campus, too. This will be a weekend the Wolverines need to move the needle in order to gain a few commitments.
Here are the players Michigan expects to be on campus.
Five-star OT Felix Ojo
6-foot-6, 275 pound OT from Mansfield (TX)
Composite: No. 7 overall and No. 2 OT in 2026 class
Ojo has taken multiple OV so far, and Texas appears to be the favorite. However, Michigan went into Texas last season and got five-star Ty Haywood. Can Sherrone Moore and Co. do it again? The Wolverines have some ground to make up, but Ojo has been flirting with Michigan for a little while now. This is the Wolverines' chance to make Ojo feel like a top priority.
Scouting report:
Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB. Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event. Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength. Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.
Four-star CB Khary Adams
6-foot-2, 175 pound CB from Towson (MD)
Composite: No. 75 overall and No. 9 CB in 2026 class
Penn State appears to be the favorite here, but LaMar Morgan is doing a great job at recruiting the coveted CB. While he has been to State College multiple times to see James Franklin's school, Michigan appears to be a top two or three school in Adams' recruitment. Like Ojo, this is Michigan's chance to take a lead in the recruitment.
Scouting report:
Debuted in the initial 2026 Top247 rankings in April 2024 before receiving a football scholarship offer. Freakshow track athlete with personal bests of 21.50 (2.1) in the 200, 10.74 (3.0) in the 100, and 6.45 in the 55-meter dash at a verified 6-foot-2, 175 pound billing. Three-phase playmaker who made a noticeable jump in production on both sides of the ball as a junior. Owns the physical specs to erase receivers in man coverage, along with the top-end speed to recover and make plays on the ball at the catch point. Much more comfortable as a junior in zone coverage; will frequently dart into passing lanes and close quickly on ball carriers. Consistently creates chunk plays with the ball in his hands in the return game and at receiver. One of the higher-upside prospects from the DMV in a loaded 2026 cycle. Should be viewed as a toolsy prospect with Round 1 NFL Draft traits who is baking into a potential difference maker for a College Football Playoff contender.
Four-star edge Trenton Henderson
6-foot-4, 225 pound edge from Pensacola (FL)
Composite: No. 76 overall and No. 10 edge in 2026 class
Auburn could have a slight lead in this recruitment, but Henderson has plenty of schools he is looking at. He will visit Florida, USC, and FSU after his visit to Michigan. There aren't any predictions on where the edge rusher might go, but Lou Esposito has made Henderson a priority.
Scouting report:
Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales right around 225 pounds. Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality. Future could very well be in an on-ball role as a two-point edge rusher in an 3-4 look, but is rather comfortable dropping into space and has the chase speed to make stops outside the hashes, which suggests that he could also trigger from an off-ball perch. Ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage. Same with the play recognition. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size.
Four-star LB Brayden Rouse
6-foot-3, 210 pound LB from Marietta (GA)
Composite: No. 87 overall and No. 5 LB in 2026 class
Both Tennessee and Alabama are going to be tough to beat in this recruitment. He went and saw Bama last weekend, and will visit Texas and Tennessee after his visit to Michigan. However, if any team can do it, it might be the Wolverines. Michigan has had a strong bloodline of LBs come through in recent years, and Brian Jean-Mary has been a strong recruiter in the past.
Four-star DL McHale Blade
6-foot-4, 245 pound DL from Chicago (IL)
Composite: No. 169 overall and No. 21 DL in 2026 class
Notre Dame has a strong lead on the Blade sweepstakes and the Irish will have the final showing as they host Blade on his last OV. But Michigan is behind ND, and has battled to get him on campus. Will this weekend be enough?
Four-star OT Wilson Zierer
6-foot-6, 280 pound OT from Rabun Gap (GA)
Composite: No. 244 overall and No. 20 OT in 2026 class
The German prospect has strong ties to Auburn -- his brother played there. But according to On3, his recruitment is fairly open. He has visited Georgia, Auburn, and Pitt. He will also visit Bama after his visit to Ann Arbor. He will then talk it over with his family before making a decision. The Wolverines could use some talented linemen in this class, and Michigan could make a strong pitch to Zierer.
Four-star LB Nick Abrams
6-foot-2, 215 pound LB from Owings Mills (MD)
Composite: No. 251 overall and No. 17 LB in 2026 class
By all accounts, Michigan is in a super tight race with Georgia, Oregon, and Alabama. Abrams was in Georgia last weekend and will visit both Oregon and Bama the following two weekends. He is a high academic kid who loves football. Michigan fits the bill, but the Wolverines will need to impress this weekend. Michigan currently leads on On3's RPM.
Four-star LB Calvin Thomas
6-foot-3, 210 pound LB from Cypress (TX)
Composite: No. 255 overall and No. 18 LB in 2026 class
Thomas recently announced a top-five that included Michigan. The Wolverines will have to battle with in-state teams like SMU and Texas to land the LB, though. Thomas loved his visit to SMU in May, but the Wolverines could offer much more than SMU, and a big weekend would really help Michigan.
Four-star S Donovan Webb
6-foot, 182 pound S from Frisco (TX)
Composite: No. 344 overall and No. 29 S in 2026 class
Michigan appears to be leading for the safety. But he has already been to Colorado and KSU, and will visit both LSU and Notre Dame following the visit to Ann Arbor. LaMar Morgan has made Webb a priority, and Morgan continues to be one of Michigan's best recruiters. This weekend could put the Wolverines in a commanding lead.
Scouting report:
Ultra-productive safety prospect with three-phase playmaking experience. Volume tackler with passing game impact as well, as evidenced by consecutive 100-tackle seasons and nine INTs/19 breakups across soph-junior campaigns. Displays impressive athleticism as a return game threat (two TDs as a junior). Ballhawk who looks for the big play. Shows some open-field speed-building ability. Also runs track. Plays a hyper-competitive style. Testing and track data suggest room to improve top-end speed. Can get too physical/handsy at times in coverage. Projects as a high-major safety with possible role versatility depending on down-and-distance situations. Could become a multi-year starter with the instincts and production that suggest potential beyond college.
Three-star WR Jerquaden Guilford
6-foot-2, 190 pound WR from Fort Wayne (IN)
Composite: No. 432 overall and No. 67 WR
Guilford was a former Penn State but de-committed and is really high on Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana. The Hoosiers may have the lead, but he is visiting both Michigan and OSU next. The Wolverines currently have one WR committed in the 2026 class, and Michigan wants to add at least two more playmakers.
Three-star DL JJ Finch
6-foot-3, 260 pound DL from Indianapolis (IN)
Composite: No. 445 overall and No. 50 DL in 2026 class
LSU has the lead on On3's RPM, but the Tigers didn't get an OV from Finch. Purdue, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, and Miami all currently have OVs scheduled from Finch. While Bama, Tennessee, and Miami are all bigger threats, watch out for the Boilermakers, who are coming on strong in this recruitment.
