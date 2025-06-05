Michigan football lands prediction for a coveted LB recruit from California
Michigan football recently made the top five for 2026 LB Kenneth Goodwin. He is expected to make a decision on July 1, but it's starting to appear like Michigan is trending to land Goodwin. 247Sports Staff placed a Crystal Ball in favor of the Wolverines landing the coveted LB. The Crystal Ball has a 'confidence level' of five.
The Torrace (CA) Bishop Montgomery prospect is ranked as a four-star recruit and the nation's 249th-ranked recruit. He is also the No. 16 LB, according to the Composite. Goodwin stands at 6-foot-1, 205-pounds.
Michigan has been battling Georgia, SMU, Oregon, and Texas A&M for Goodwin. He currently has an official visit scheduled to see Ann Arbor on June 13. He went to see SMU in early May, and saw Georgia on an OV on June 1.
Following Goodwin's last trip to Ann Arbor, he declared Michigan as a top-three school in his recruitment.
“Michigan is in my Top 3 right now,” said Goodwin. “I really like how they coach my position and the scheme. Their scheme has been used in the NFL a lot. I know that it would translate to the NFL Draft.”
Here is 247Sport's scouting report on Goodwin:
First saw at the National Preps Camp last year (2/4/23) where he earned LB MVP honors. Measured in at 6-1, 205 pounds with a 75” wing span and his , 4.68-40 was among the best of all the linebackers. Size wise, he’s sort of a hybrid safety/linebacker but has a ton of positional versatility and makes plays all over the field. He’s an inside/outside guy, physical in run support, can deliver a blow and is quick around the edge as a pass rusher. He’s comfortable in space, natural cover guy and can run down plays from behind. Smart player as well, understands the game, reads and reacts quickly and is always around the football. Easy national recruit with the talent to play at the high Power 4 level.
Michigan currently has seven commitments in the 2026 class, but the Wolverines are still searching for their first LB commit.
