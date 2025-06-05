Charles Woodson reacts to Charles Woodson Jr.'s scholarship offer from Michigan football
It was bound to happen sooner rather than later. On Wednesday evening, Charles Woodson Jr. received a scholarship offer from Michigan football. The Orlando (FL) prospect IS the son of former Wolverine legend Charles Woodson, and it makes the offer all the more surreal for the Woodson family.
Woodson Jr. is a rising 2027 prospect who has been picking up a plethora of offers in recent weeks, and the Wolverines were the latest powerhouse program to offer him. According to 247Sports, Woodson Jr. is a four-star safety. 247Sports has him ranked as the 243rd-ranked player and the No. 23 safety in the '27 cycle.
Following Woodson Jr.'s offer, Woodson Sr. went to his social media account to react to the news. The former Heisman Trophy winner posted the following on his page:
"Goblue Forever" with a blue heart. The photo associated with it has a man crying tears of happiness.
In an interview with Rivals following his offer to Michigan, Woodson Jr. spoke on the feeling of getting an offer from his father's alma mater, plus how excited his dad was for that offer.
"The secondary coach (LaMar Morgan) called my head coach a week ago," Woodson Jr. said. "Then the head coach (Sherrone Moore) told me and my dad to call him.
"We're pretty excited about it. I mean it’s where my dad went so it’s pretty special and it’s a huge program so it means a lot."
"You know my dad is excited for real," he said.
Woodson Jr. wouldn't just be a legacy recruit if he came to Ann Arbor -- he is THE legacy recruit. Most people consider Woodson the GOAT of Michigan football and there is no doubt the expectations would be quite high for Woodson Jr. in Ann Arbor.
