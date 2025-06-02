Ranking every Big Ten head coach entering the 2025 season: Ryan Day or Dan Lanning?
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- USC Trojans
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan Wolverines
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Washington Huskies
- Maryland Terrapins
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- UCLA Bruins
After adding four Pac-12 teams to the Big Ten Conference last season, there wasn't nearly as much movement among the head coaches. Purdue fired Ryan Walters and added UNLV head coach Barry Odom to take over, but outside of that move, there weren't any other HC changes inside the conference.
We learned plenty about the teams and coaches from 2024, so it was time to begin the 2025 Big Ten head coach power rankings. Here's where I ranked each HC entering the 2025 season, along with where they were ranked last season during this time.
18. DeShaun Foster - UCLA (2024 rank: 18)
DeShaun Foster's book is far from being written on his head coaching journey, but after Year 1, it's impossible to move Foster up from my 2024 ranking. The Bruins were 5-7 in Year 1 of Foster. Landing Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava might help Foster and Co. have a better 2025.
17. David Braun - Northwestern (15)
David Braun led an impossible mission in 2023 after being thrown into the fire to replace Pat Fitzgerald. But he led the 'Cats to an 8-5 season and was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. However, 2024 wasn't nearly as good. Northwestern won four games a year ago. The Big Ten got tougher adding four Pac-12 schools, and Braun will have to adjust to keep the Wildcats relevant.
16. Barry Odom - Purdue (N/A)
After a pedestrian tenure as Missouri's head coach, Barry Odom was great at UNLV. He won nine and 10 games, respectively, with the Running Rebels. Odom is the lone new head coach in the Big Ten Conference, but it's going to be a work in progress to fix Purdue.
15. Mike Locksley - Maryland (12)
After back-to-back eight-win seasons, it appeared Maryland was on the cusp of breaking out. But the Terrapins turned back the clock -- in a bad way -- and won four games in 2024. Mike Locksley has recruited fine, but the results aren't showing on the field.
14. Jedd Fisch - Washington (13)
Fisch quickly turned around Arizona, and he left for Washington. One year after losing to Michigan in the national title, the Huskies won six games in Year 1 of Fisch. That doesn't show how good of a coach Fisch can be, it shows how much Washington lost in one season from Kalen DeBoer to Fisch.
13. Luke Fickell - Wisconsin (6)
After a magical run with Cincinnati, Luke Fickell is back to struggling in the grueling Big Ten Conference. He has won seven and five games, respectively, in two seasons. Things don't get easier for Wisconsin in 2025 with the schedule the Badgers have to play. Fickell will need to show some sort of progress for Wisconsin fans to remain content.
12. Greg Schiano - Rutgers (11)
Rutgers isn't a great program by any means, but the Scarlet Knights are competitive under Greg Schiano. Rutgers has won seven games in two years in a row, and with how much up against it the Scarlet Knights are recruiting against blue bloods -- Schiano has proven he knows X's and O's.
11. Jonathan Smith - Michigan State (10)
Jonathan Smith turned Oregon State around, and while he has the chance to turn around Michigan State -- it's not going to be easy. Mel Tucker's tenure didn't end well, and the Spartans are up against it in the current Big Ten. But it feels like a matter of time before MSU wins eight or more games under Smith.
10. Matt Rhule - Nebraska (9)
Matt Rhule has been an excellent college coach. He won at both Temple and Baylor before giving the NFL a shot. But his start with the Cornhuskers hasn't been what fans envisioned when he took the job. Rhule has won five and six games in the two seasons he's been around. QB Dylan Raiola should help Rhule attempt to break out in 2025.
9. PJ Fleck - Minnesota (7)
After two nine-win seasons, P.J. Fleck led the Gophers to eight wins in 2024 after winning just six games in 2023. The Gophers have been mostly competitive under Fleck, but Minnesota has yet to put together a real impressive season under his guidance.
8. Sherrone Moore - Michigan (8)
Following a national title season, Michigan football had high expectations in Year 1 under Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines found themselves at 5-5 before winning three in a row -- including a fourth in a row against Ohio State. Moore has shown he can win the big games (two against the Buckeyes), now he just has to put one entire season together.
7. Bret Bielema - Illinois (14)
After a solid career with Wisconsin, Bielema was waiting for a breakout season. He had it in 2024. In his fourth season with Illinois, the Illini won 10 games. Illinois returns almost its entire team for the 2025 season, and Bielema has a chance to fight for a CFP appearance.
6. Curt Cignetti - Indiana (16)
Turns out, Curt Cignetti can coach. Had ranked toward him the bottom of the Big Ten last season, and with his swaggering confidence, it was hard to take him seriously. But the play on the field said otherwise. Indiana made its way to the CFP in Year 1 of Cignetti, and his tenure with the Hoosiers is off to a blistering start.
5. Lincoln Riley - USC (3)
Riley was excellent at Oklahoma and his start with USC was great. But Riley has won eight and seven games in 2023 and 2024. The Trojans are recruiting at a high level under Riley, and his innovative offense will surely pick up in the Big Ten. It feels like a prove-it year, however.
4. Kirk Ferentz - Iowa (4)
Kirk Ferentz has been a model of consistency during his time with Iowa. Even with a poor offense, the former national Coach of the Year, won eight games in 2024 and has 204 career wins with the Hawkeyes. Iowa might not contend for a Big Ten title, but the Hawkeyes are always a tough team to play, and that's because of Ferentz.
3. James Franklin - Penn State (5)
James Franklin might not have beaten Ohio State last year, but he finally got into the College Football Playoff. The issue surrounding Franklin has been the fact that he's struggled to win the big one against the Buckeyes or Michigan, but thankfully for Franklin, the new 12-team Playoff allows for a loss against those teams.
2. Dan Lanning - Oregon (2)
Year 1 in the Big Ten, no problem. Oregon won every regular season game. The Ducks were loaded last season, and with key losses like Tez Johnson and Dillon Gabriel, along with defensive stars, it will be interesting to see how Oregon responds. But Lanning has recruited well, and it doesn't seem like the Ducks are going anywhere.
1. Ryan Day - Ohio State (1)
Most people, including me, thought Day was on the hot seat entering 2024 with three-straight losses to Michigan. With a fourth? He would be gone unless Ohio State would run the table. And that's exactly what happened. The Buckeyes lost to Oregon and Michigan in the regular season, but dominated when it mattered. Day has a proven track record of success, but at one point in time does he break the losing streak against the Wolverines?
