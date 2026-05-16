How to Watch 4-Star RB Tyson Robinson's Commitment Live as Michigan Battles SEC Foes

Michigan is looking to add its fourth commitment in as many days later on Saturday. The Wolverines have added a pair of four-stars after both wide receiver Quentin Burrell and defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad committed. Then on Friday, legacy product Charles Woodson Jr. opted to commit to Kyle Whittingham's program.

Now on Saturday, Michigan is looking to beat out a pair of SEC foes to land its first running back prospect in the 2027 class. Brandon (MS) four-star RB Tyson Robinson is set to make his commitment.

How to see Robinson's commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Tennessee, and Alabama

When: 12 p.m. ET

Where: Rivals YouTube Channel

Leader: Michigan is expected to land Robinson.

Robinson primer

Robinson is one of the more coveted running backs in the 2027 cycle and Michigan is looking to pluck him out of the south. The 5'9", 199-pound prospect is ranked as the nation's No. 212 player in the class, and the No. 12 running back, per Rivals.

Robinson had scheduled all of his official visits, but he opted to move his commitment date up due to finding the right fit. And it all corresponds to Michigan. He took a pair of spring trips to Ann Arbor and then announced he would be making a commitment earlier than he thought.

After one of his first visits to Ann Arbor, he told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong that he loved it in Ann Arbor and the coaches made it feel like home. He built a strong bond with running backs coach Tony Alford, who has made Robinson the priority of the cycle.

“I had a great experience there,” Robinson said. “The opportunities I would have there are elite and are life-changing things and playing is gonna be big and the whole staff made me feel comfortable."

Robinson also quickly bonded with running backs Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter. There is a path for Robinson to see the field sooner rather than later if he does end up at Michigan.

Explosive running back

Robinson suffered an early-season injury during his junior year that made him miss games. Despite losing time on the field, Robinson still rushed for 1,050 yards and caught 295 yards.

However, it was his sophomore season that was Robinson's coming out party. He ran for 1,295 yards and caught for 668 yards, with a total of 34 touchdowns scored. It immediately made schools notice and Power Four programs were at his door, wanting Robinson to come play for them.

He has quickness and burst with great vision. In Jason Beck's offense, Robinson could be used in a variety of ways.