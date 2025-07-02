Michigan football loses 4-star LB to SMU
On Tuesday night, Michigan football and SMU completed the trade for Markel Dabney -- not really.
After the Wolverines flipped three-star LB Markel Dabney from SMU, the Wolverines were also trending to land four-star LB prospect Kenneth Goodwin. There were several predictions favoring the Wolverines in his recruitment, but late on Tuesday, Goodwin committed to the Mustangs over both Michigan and Georgia.
The Torrance (CA) recruit appeared to be Michigan bound, but it's possible the Wolverines cooled off on Goodwin once Dabney came into the fold. Goodwin is ranked as the nation's 251st-ranked player, and the 17th-best LB, per the Composite.
Out of Michigan's 20 commitments, Dabney is the lone LB committed. The Wolverines have talked to several prospects at the position, and Michigan is still holding out hope to land four-star Brayden Rouse and Nick Abrams.
With how well Michigan is recruiting at the moment, it's hard to tell which over prospects could get into the picture in the coming months.
