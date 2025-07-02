Wolverine Digest

Michigan football loses 4-star LB to SMU

The Wolverines completed the trade.

Trent Knoop

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday night, Michigan football and SMU completed the trade for Markel Dabney -- not really.

After the Wolverines flipped three-star LB Markel Dabney from SMU, the Wolverines were also trending to land four-star LB prospect Kenneth Goodwin. There were several predictions favoring the Wolverines in his recruitment, but late on Tuesday, Goodwin committed to the Mustangs over both Michigan and Georgia.

The Torrance (CA) recruit appeared to be Michigan bound, but it's possible the Wolverines cooled off on Goodwin once Dabney came into the fold. Goodwin is ranked as the nation's 251st-ranked player, and the 17th-best LB, per the Composite.

Out of Michigan's 20 commitments, Dabney is the lone LB committed. The Wolverines have talked to several prospects at the position, and Michigan is still holding out hope to land four-star Brayden Rouse and Nick Abrams.

With how well Michigan is recruiting at the moment, it's hard to tell which over prospects could get into the picture in the coming months.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan football gains athletic 4-star edge rusher to 2026 class

One Michigan football player named to preseason Walter Camp All-America team

Three Michigan football recruits top CBS Sports' 'Impact Score' rankings

The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting