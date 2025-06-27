Michigan football flips ACC prospect to the Wolverines for 2026 class

BREAKING: Class of 2026 LB Markel Dabney has Flipped his Commitment from SMU to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 210 LB from Richmond, VA had been Committed to the Mustangs since May 13



“We just getting started, let’s work #GoBlue”https://t.co/fWnvyhtBC3 pic.twitter.com/Qf8evOjqnw