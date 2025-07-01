Three Michigan football recruits top CBS Sports' 'Impact Score' rankings
Michigan football has been on fire regarding the 2026 recruiting trail. The Wolverines recently landed five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows and four-star CB Andre Clarke. Michigan has now made itself a top-10 class nationally, and there is still a lot of action to come for Sherrone Moore and Co.
Prior to Meadows and Clarke's commitments, CBS Sports came out with a 'commitment impact score' ranging from 1-10.
"The Commitment Impact Score (CIS) is a 1–10 score that reflects how meaningful a new commitment is to a program at the time it happens. It's not about long-term potential alone — it's about fit, timing, and program trajectory. A 3-star commit can sometimes matter more than a 4-star, depending on who else is on the roster and where the team is headed."
CBS Sports graded five of the Michigan's latest additions and here is how they graded out.
WR Zion Robinson (9/10) game-changer
The 6-foot-3 WR from Texas is ranked as the 132nd-best player in the 2026 class. He is looked as an instant-impact player by the guys over at CBS Sports.
The Michigan wide receiver room received a significant talent upgrade with the addition of Robinson, the sixth-ranked wide receiver and No. 71 overall prospect in the 2026 class who chose the Wolverines over the likes of Miami, Nebraska and Stanford.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is an explosive athlete who posted multiple sub-11-second 100-meter times as a sophomore in 2024 - that same year, he won the Texas 6A state title in the high jump (6-8). This marks the second straight cycle that the Wolverines have gone into the Lone Star State to land an elite wideout (Katy Jordan's Andrew Marsh was the No. 82 overall prospect and No. 13 wide receiver in 2025). We expect Robinson and Marsh to be great targets for Bryce Underwood in the future.
DL Titan Davis (8/10) strong add
The 270-pound lineman picked Michigan over Alabama. It was a win for Sherrone Moore on the recruiting trail, after beating the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Davis is ranked as the 101st-best player in the 2026 class, and CBS Sports says he is a strong addition.
Davis is a great win for the Wolverines over Alabama and now joins a defensive line class with and in it. Those guys are being discussed as EDGEs who may stand up.
Davis was listed as an EDGE once but now is 270 pounds and looking more like a combo guy. His growth pattern in high school so far is reminiscent of Rayshaun Benny's and Benny is now playing at 296 pounds and on the verge of being a draft pick. We could see that out of Titan.
OT Malakai Lee (8/10) strong add
The Hawaii native is a 318-pound offensive tackle, who chose Michigan over several powerhouse programs. He is ranked as the 137th-best player in the country, and like Davis, he is a 'Sold add'.
Michigan's offensive line had been the gold standard during the Jim Harbaugh era and the program has recruited well enough for that to continue. The recruiting bubble seems to have popped for Michigan as several have either joined or will soon join the Wolverine's 2026 recruiting class. His potential is insane as he has good size and a verified 85 inch wingspan.
LB Markel Dabney (5/10) solid depth
Dabney, the 807th-best player in the country, flipped from SMU to Michigan. But without a big offer sheet, CBS Sports has him as a 5/10 impact, being solid depth.
Markel Dabney is a modest addition, but he did flip from SMU. His official visit list is not littered with the nation's top programs, but Michigan has done well identifying and developing 3-star recruits over the years like Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil, DJ Turner, Mike Morris and others. The timing is good because the Virginia native is a part of a big recruiting run for the Wolverines.
OL Marky Walbridge (5/10) solid depth
Like Davis, Walbridge picked Michigan over Alabama. The offensive lineman could play either inside or out, and he is ranked as the 447th-best player in the nation. However, CBS Sports views him as solid depth for the Wolverines.
Marky Walbridge may not be the highest-ranked offensive line recruit, but he was coveted by multiple programs that have had success identifying and developing offensive linemen. Walbridge is part of a recruiting heater for the Wolverines.
