One Michigan football player named to preseason Walter Camp All-America team
On Tuesday, Walter Camp released its first and second team preseason All-America teams. Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team -- the 136th edition. Considered the “Father of American Football,” Walter Camp introduced the play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side in 1880.
Entering 2025, there was one Michigan Wolverine named to the preseason All-America team. Kicker Dominic Zvada was named to the first team.
Zvada transferred into Ann Arbor last season after kicking for Arkansas State. He had one of the best seasons of any Michigan kicker in the history of the program. The junior converted 21-of-22 field goal attempts, including going 7-of-7 on kicks longer than 50-yards. He set a program single-season record, nailing 95.5% of his kicks.
After his stellar 2024 season with Michigan, he was named an All-American, and was selected as the Bakken-Andersen Big Ten Kicker of the Year.
Despite his excellent season and ability to come through in the toughest of situations, Zvada was snubbed from the Lou Groza Award. The award goes to the nation's best kicker, but he wasn't named as a finalist to have a chance of winning the award.
Now that he's back for his senior season, Zvada has his sights set on helping Michigan make the College Football Playoff, and win some national honors.
Here's a look at the Walter Camp preseason first team:
QB: Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
RB: Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
WR: Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State), Ryan Williams (Alabama)
TE: Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)
OL: Spencer Fano (Utah), Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Kage Casey (Boise State), Jake Slaughter (Florida)
DL: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Peter Woods (Clemson), Zane Durant (Penn State)
LB: Anthony Hill (Texas), Tauren York (Texas A&M), Kyle Louis (Pitt)
DB: Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame), Jermod McCoy (Tennessee), D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana)
K: Dominic Zvada (Michigan)
P: Brett Thorsen (Georgia)
KR: Keelan Marion (BYU)
