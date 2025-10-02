Michigan football makes final 4 for top TE target
A top-10 tight end in the class of 2027, four-star Cooper Terwilliger from Pierre, South Dakota, has named a final four, with Michigan football making the cut.
Along with the Wolverines, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound prospect is also considering Nebraska, Iowa State and Iowa.
Terwilliger took one documented unofficial visit to Ann Arbor back in the spring when he visited campus in late March.
Over the last several seasons, Michigan has had a good run of developing players at the tight end position, most recently with Colston Loveland, who is now with the Chicago Bears playing under head coach Ben Johnson. Now, Marlin Klein is coming into his own and proving as a valuable target on Michigan's current team while working under the guidance of tight ends coach Steve Casula.
Being a class of 2027 prospect, Terwilliger doesn't have to make a decision on his college future any time in the near future, but it's clear he is wanting to narrow his choices down and focus on these schools for the time being with a naming of a top four.
Terwilliger has taken six documented trips to Nebraska to see Matt Rhule and the Huskers, which outpaces any other school he has visited, signaling that the Big Red might have an early advantage as things stand today.
Michigan currently has three verbal commits in its class of 2027 in four-star QB Peter Bourque and three-star offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.
Terwilliger is the No. 158 player overall in the class, the 10th-ranked TE and the top player in South Dakota, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.