BREAKING: Elite four-star guard commits to Michigan basketball
Michigan basketball has gained its third commitment since the middle of last month as four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman has pledged to the Wolverines, he told Rivals' Joe Tipton.
The 6-foot-5 prospect out of The Rock School (Fla.) chose Dusty May's program over Minnesota, Iowa, Dayton, Butler and others.
Hartman explained to Rivals why Michigan was the right choice for his college future as he moves forward.
"I chose Michigan because I want to win a National Championship and become an NBA player," Hartman told Tipton. "I trusted this staff because we’ve built this relationship for a couple of years now.”
Hartman also told Rivals that Wolverine fans should expect him to "come in and bring more championships and get the Crisler rocking!”
Hartman becomes the fourth overall verbal commitment in May's class of 2026, joining four-star power forward Quinn Costello, three-star small forward Malachi Brown and center Marcus Moller.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Hartman is ranked as the No. 77 overall player in the nation, the No. 18 shooting guard and the No. 9 player in the state of Florida in his class.
247 Sports' Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein writes this about the newest Wolverine commit:
"Hartman is built like a strong-bodied wing, but has some big guard type skills. He's a good ball-handler and passer, and can even operate as a jumbo initiator at times. He utilizes his size and strength to take smaller defenders into the mid-post. He can also space the floor as a spot-up shooting threat, knocking down 44% of his threes, on over 4 attempts per game, during the 3SSB season. He’s not a dynamic athlete, and lacks elite quickness or bounce, but he’s strong, cut, physical, and has a high basketball IQ. He’s played a variety of different types of roles already in his young career, and projects as someone who should know how to play in offensive structure at the next level. Defensively, he’s going to be best suited on the wing, and likely more switchable up the line-up than down, but he should be a reliable team defender and is also a good wing rebounder."