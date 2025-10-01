Michigan safety Rod Moore describes 'emotional' return to football after injury
Michigan senior safety and captain Rod Moore returned to game action for the first time since the Wolverines' national championship victory in January of 2024 after suffering a torn ACL in March of 2024.
The road to recovery has been a long one for one of Michigan's leaders on its defense, filled with a couple of setbacks and challenges related to the injury. However, Moore has continued to persevere through his rehab to work to get back on the field to help his team.
Against Nebraska on Sept. 20, that hard work paid off as Moore was cleared to return to game action against the Huskers. Even though Moore still isn't 100% and was on a snap count in that game, he described how good it felt to be back on the field in a Big Ten game when speaking to reporters during a media session earlier this week.
"It was real emotional," Moore said about what it was like to be out there against Nebraska. "It's been like, I think it was 16 months since I've played football. So, I was a little nervous, had a little jitters and shakes but I got a tackle on the second play, so it kind of went away. But it was real fun."
While Moore is now back and action, he still hasn't been able to play a game in front of the home fans at the Big House since the Ohio State game in 2023, when he famously came up with an interception late in the game off OSU QB Kyle McCord to send Michigan to the Big Ten title game.
He said he is looking forward to making his return in front of the home fans this Saturday against Wisconsin.
"I think it will maybe be even more emotional than it was away," said Moore. "Because it's back at home and it's a Maize Out, so I know it will be a great atmosphere. Just can't wait to do it."
Moore explained to reporters that the Michigan training staff had him on a snap count in his first game back to ease into things and make sure he doesn't suffer a setback. As far as whether he will be on one moving forward, Moore said he doesn't have a full answer to that quite yet.
"I haven't really talked about that yet," said Moore. "It's probably more of a conversation for towards the end of the week.