Michigan Football Making Strong Push For State's No. 1 Prospect
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Back in February, shortly after Kyle Whittingham was hired as the new head coach at Michigan, it was reported that the No. 1 prospect in the state of Michigan in the 2027 class, four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods) was still interested in the Wolverines.
That was a good sign for Michigan, even though his recruitment could still be an uphill climb based on all of the change in the program and the fact that Guerrant has some of the best schools in the country beyond the Wolverines on his radar.
However, now that Whittingham and his staff are fully settled into Ann Arbor, they have seemed to gain some major momentum on the recruiting front, landing two commitments this week in alone to add to their 2027 class.
Now, it looks like the staff is gaining some real steam with Guerrant, who has visited the Wolverines more than any other program in his recruitment, took a trip to Ann Arbor on Thursday for an unofficial visit and will be back on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 19, according to a report from The Wolverine's Ethan McDowell. Between now and then, according to the report, Guerrant will take several more visits to Michigan.
While McDowell and Rivals have gathered that Oregon and Texas A&M likely remain out in front to land Guerannt's services, there is no doubt Michigan has played its way back into contention.
"I talk to them (Michigan) a lot and they’re trying everything,” Guerrant recently told Rivals. “Staying home, that’s always what a kid wants. We’ll see what happens; they’re definitely recruiting me hard.”
Another good sign for the Wolverines in the recruitment is that the slew of spring visits for the Wolverines were never really in doubt despite all of the change at U-M. according to McDowell's report.
"It’s still Michigan, so they’re a little more up than anybody else,” Guerrant told The Wolverine about the program.
Michigan's class of 2027
Michigan now has five verbal commitments for its 2027 class, including EDGE Recarder Kitchen, safety Darrell Mattison, safety Maxwell Miles, and offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.
The class ranks as the 23rd-best in the nation up to this point, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Whittingham and the staff are continuing to work on lining up visits during spring practice and into the summer months ahead of the fall season.
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Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14