Michigan Football Making Strong Push For State's No. 1 Prospect

Back in February, shortly after Kyle Whittingham was hired as the new head coach at Michigan, it was reported that the No. 1 prospect in the state of Michigan in the 2027 class, four-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods) was still interested in the Wolverines.

That was a good sign for Michigan, even though his recruitment could still be an uphill climb based on all of the change in the program and the fact that Guerrant has some of the best schools in the country beyond the Wolverines on his radar.

However, now that Whittingham and his staff are fully settled into Ann Arbor, they have seemed to gain some major momentum on the recruiting front, landing two commitments this week in alone to add to their 2027 class.

Now, it looks like the staff is gaining some real steam with Guerrant, who has visited the Wolverines more than any other program in his recruitment, took a trip to Ann Arbor on Thursday for an unofficial visit and will be back on campus for an official visit the weekend of June 19, according to a report from The Wolverine's Ethan McDowell. Between now and then, according to the report, Guerrant will take several more visits to Michigan.

INTEL: Michigan continues its full-court press for elite in-state WR Dakota Guerrant...



The Wolverines and @micahsimon_ have done a great job building new relationships with the No. 1 recruit in Michigan.



More here: https://t.co/w20qUD6Ada pic.twitter.com/IPdsB4h6V4 — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) March 26, 2026

While McDowell and Rivals have gathered that Oregon and Texas A&M likely remain out in front to land Guerannt's services, there is no doubt Michigan has played its way back into contention.

"I talk to them (Michigan) a lot and they’re trying everything,” Guerrant recently told Rivals. “Staying home, that’s always what a kid wants. We’ll see what happens; they’re definitely recruiting me hard.”

Another good sign for the Wolverines in the recruitment is that the slew of spring visits for the Wolverines were never really in doubt despite all of the change at U-M. according to McDowell's report.

"It’s still Michigan, so they’re a little more up than anybody else,” Guerrant told The Wolverine about the program.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan's class of 2027

Michigan now has five verbal commitments for its 2027 class, including EDGE Recarder Kitchen, safety Darrell Mattison, safety Maxwell Miles, and offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.

The class ranks as the 23rd-best in the nation up to this point, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Whittingham and the staff are continuing to work on lining up visits during spring practice and into the summer months ahead of the fall season.