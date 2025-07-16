Michigan football predicted to flip 4-star safety from Big 12 school
Michigan football is looking to secure a top 10 recruiting class for the second time in two cycles under head coach Sherrone Moore. After a successful month of June and early part of July on the recruiting trail, the Wolverines have another four-star prospect trending in their direction, this time on the defensive side of the ball.
Rivals' Sam Spieglman has logged a prediction for Michigan to flip four-star safety and current Baylor commit Jordan Deck, who committed to the Bears last month. Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan had been in pursuit of Deck before he committed to Baylor, but has stayed in contact with the Frisco, TX. product even after he committed, Michigan on SI confirmed with sources.
Morgan had also been in heavy pursuit of four-star safeties Blake Stewart and Donovan Webb before they committed to Clemson and Texas Tech, respectively.
Deck took an official visit to Ann Arbor from June 13-15 and has had the Wolverines high on his list of top schools throughout his process. Now, Michigan is in prime position to earn a flip and add an elite prospect to its secondary for its class of 2026.
Currently, the Wolverines have 21 verbal commitments in their class of 2026, which ranks 10th in the nation according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
If Michigan can seal the deal with Deck, he would become the third defensive back commit in the class, joining Andre Clarke and Dorian Barney.