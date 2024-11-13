Michigan football predicted to land a highly-ranked 2025 defender
Michigan is hoping to land some big fish to finish the 2025 recruiting cycle such as quarterback Bryce Underwood, among others. One player the Wolverines are trying to land is linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.
The IMG Academy linebacker was in Ann Arbor recently when Michigan hosted Oregon, but he took a visit to Notre Dame this past weekend which appeared to have been a good visit. However, on Tuesday evening, Rivals' recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman placed a FutureCast in favor of the Wolverines to land Owusu-Boateng.
Owusu-Boatend told Michigan Wolverines on SI's Trent Knoop that he planned on taking a visit to Texas on November 23 before making his final decision on December 4. He also said the visit he took two weeks ago to Ann Arbor was the best visit he's taken.
"Visit was great, made me feel like a priority," Owusu-Boateng said about his visit. "This one was the best one."
Rivals have Owusu-Boateng as a five-star recruit, but the other major recruiting services have him as a four-star. According to the Composite, he is the 107th-ranked prospect in the '25 cycle and the No. 11 linebacker. Owusu-Boateng is llikely choosing between Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, USC, Florida, Ohio State, and Colorado. But the battle could even boil down between the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
Michigan currently has the No. 11 class and the Wolverines have just one linebacker committed which is three-star Chase Taylor.
