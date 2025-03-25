Michigan football receives second prediction to land top-ranked player out of Montana
Four-star tight end Matt Ludwig took another unofficial visit to Michigan football this past weekend. The Billings (MT) Billings West product had already been projected by On3 to land with the Wolverines, but after his weekend visit, 247Sports' Steve Lorenz placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Michigan landing the coveted tight end.
Ludwig has been on campus three different times already and has an official planned to Ann Arbor on June 20. The 6-4, 240-pound tight end is considered the 237th-ranked player in the 2026 cycle, the 13th-best tight end, and the top-ranked player from Montana, according to the Composite.
The tight end position has been a major part of the Michigan offense since Jim Harbaugh accepted the job. The Wolverines love to use two tight end sets and with Michigan taking just one tight end in 2025, the Wolverines are going to want a couple in this next cycle.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Ludwig:
Ludwig is arguably the best prospect to come out of the Big Sky State in the last decade if not longer. He’s a two-way player who focused more on tight end as a junior and that’s where we see him in college as well. He’s a productive player who can dominate as an in-line blocker or as a pass catching receiver down the field. He has the physical traits that translate well to the next level to go with the on-field production. He’s a well built 6-4, 230 pounds with an 80”+ wing span with huge hands and can run. He’s natural with his hands, catches the ball well through contact and has the bounce to jump over linebackers and defensive backs. He has the positional versatility to line up all over the field including as an h-back and shows off the kind of all around game that should allow him to be a real difference maker. He projects as a high Power 4 prospect and someone with a definite NFL ceiling to him.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Basketball: Dusty May talks challenges of transfer portal opening during a NCAA Tournament run
Sherrone Moore shares why he wanted to add bigger WRs to the Michigan football offense
Sherrone Moore updates health status of Michigan football S Rod Moore during spring practice
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7